Appian Signs a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Private AI for End-to-End Process Automation

Collaboration leverages Amazon Bedrock and Sagemaker to power Appian's Data Fabric with generative AI capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make generative artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to enterprise business processes. Appian will invest significant resources to find novel ways to combine Appian's native AI capabilities and the Appian data fabric with the large language models (LLMs) provided by Amazon Bedrock and machine learning (ML) capabilities from Amazon SageMaker. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon SageMaker is a service to build, train, and deploy ML models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows.

Appian announces that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make generative artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to enterprise business processes.

Appian is designed to automate mission-critical business processes in some of the most innovative, highly regulated, and security-sensitive industries. These customers want to leverage AI while maintaining the security of their data. They also face shortages of data scientists and increasing information technology (IT) backlogs. Appian's private AI approach gives enterprises control over their own data and makes sure their data is not used to train public models that other organizations can use. Appian's low-code AI process platform with its Appian AI Skills capability enables customers to easily incorporate AI into business processes, letting AI and humans work together seamlessly.

"Appian's collaboration with AWS takes a major leap forward with this announcement," said Michael Beckley, CTO at Appian. "The AI economy is here and it will quickly create a strong competitive advantage for organizations that know how to use it. Enterprises that upgrade their core business processes with AI and Appian's data-driven insights will thrive while those that fail to do so will lose control of their data and their future. Amazon Bedrock is an important enabler for our private AI vision. Together, we give organizations the ability to effortlessly use AI for process automation with data privacy and security at the forefront."

"The Appian AI Skill Designer helps us get real value from AI without needing a team of data scientists to figure it out. The no-code design made it quick and easy for our developers to incorporate AI into our existing applications," said Matt Richard, CIO at LiUNA.

By harnessing the capabilities of Amazon Bedrock, Appian gains the ability to host LLMs within customer compliance boundaries and privately customize those models, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure and confidential. Amazon SageMaker allows Appian customers to create, train, and fine tune proprietary AI models using their own data. As AWS AI and ML services are designed with security and privacy best practices, Appian customers can leverage their data to receive more accurate and relevant results from their generative AI applications based on the unique needs of their businesses.

"Companies deeply care about security and privacy, especially when leveraging AI. This collaboration between AWS and Appian helps customers streamline mission-critical business processes confidently by leveraging AI and machine learning in a secure and compliant manner," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships at AWS.

Learn more about Appian's relationship with AWS and its vision for generative AI-powered developer experiences.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385976/Appian_SCA_Amazon_Web_Services_AWS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg