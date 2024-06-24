Appian's Stephanie Eade Named a CML 100 Honoree

MCLEAN, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) is proud to announce that Stephanie Eade, Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing, has been named by Channel Insider, a TechnologyAdvice brand, to its inaugural Channel Marketing Leaders 100 list. This prestigious list recognizes 100 of the most strategic IT channel marketers supporting the growth of their organization's North American IT channel partner programs.

To be recognized as a Channel Marketing Leader, an individual must work collaboratively with colleagues, peers, and partners to establish and maintain industry-wide trust, uphold messaging and engagement standards, and consistently demonstrate value through partnership.

"Channel Insider is committed to enabling those who tirelessly support the advancement of their organizations' channel programs, such as those recognized on the CML 100 list," said Rob Bellenfant, CEO of TechnologyAdvice. "Through this annual list, we will be providing best-in-class IT organizations yet another way to ensure customer and partner visibility, and provide the individuals responsible for their organizations' channel growth access to industry-leading solutions."

"We are delighted that Stephanie has received this distinction," said Randy Guard, CMO, Appian. "This recognition reflects her dedication and innovative approach to partner marketing and engagement. Our partners are essential to our success, and Stephanie's work exemplifies the collaborative spirit and strategic thinking that our partner ecosystem embodies, driving process automation excellence for our shared customers."

Partners have played a key role in Appian's growth since the company's founding in 1999. Appian is committed to recognizing and investing in its innovative partner organizations. In an era where ecosystems dominate and integration capabilities are essential, Appian partners continue to lead digital transformation across industries worldwide. They solve customers' most complex business process challenges, with Appian as a core component of their toolset.

The Appian Partner Program is designed to support partner growth and market differentiation, helping our mutual customers achieve success. Appian's partner-driven strategy reinforces the company's position as the vendor of choice for end-to-end process automation. This approach benefits customers by providing increased access to Appian's unique value proposition: a unified platform to design, automate, and optimize their most complex process challenges.

Leading organizations such as Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PwC, and more trust Appian to deliver end-to-end process automation. Watch the video Power of Alliances to hear directly from Appian partners.

See the full 2024 Channel Marketing Leaders 100 list .

TechnologyAdvice delivers access to a global audience of over 100 million highly engaged technology buyers through its network of 20+ digital media brands and over 500 global team members, representing 12 languages and presence in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia. Notable brands such as TechRepublic, eWeek, and Channel Insider contribute to the 10+ million monthly individual readers who engage the TechnologyAdvice ecosystem. www.technologyadvice.com

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

