APPLE AIRPLAY LAUNCHES ON LG HOTEL TVS AT SELECT IHG HOTELS AND RESORTS

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, guests at more than 60 IHG Hotels & Resorts properties across North America can use AirPlay to stream content privately and securely from their iPhone or iPad directly to their in-room big-screen smart hotel TVs by LG Electronics.

LG Hotel TVs are the first to offer AirPlay, bringing the comfort and convenience of home to the hotel experience. According to Michael Kosla, senior vice president, LG Business Solutions USA, this powerful new amenity will enable a major benefit for IHG guests and owners alike.

"IHG Hotels & Resorts are bringing one of the major comforts of home to guests' hotel rooms to greatly enhance travel experiences," Kosla said. "Our LG smart hotel TVs are the first to provide AirPlay compatibility, making it easy for hotels to offer iPhone and iPad users content sharing capabilities in a simple and secure way. IHG properties with compatible LG hotel TVs will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use iPhone or iPad, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation."

With these new capabilities, in-room entertainment at select IHG properties will be more personalized than ever before. Guests can quickly connect to the compatible LG hotel TV and the hotel's Wi-Fi network by scanning an on-screen QR code, and then share almost anything to the big screen directly from their iPhone or iPad. Guests can even pair multiple devices to the TV, so friends and loved ones traveling together can also enjoy their favorite entertainment.

Each QR code is unique to the hotel room and ensures that content is available only to the guest, meaning anything guests share to the hotel TV stays personal and private. Once a hotel guest checks out, all pairing information stored on the TV is erased.

According to Jolie Fleming, IHG Hotels & Resorts' chief product & technology officer, the availability of AirPlay for in-room entertainment and content sharing caters to the modern needs and expectations of leisure and business travelers and sets IHG apart as a leader in guest experiences.

"We're setting a new standard for guest experiences by integrating AirPlay into our guest rooms," Fleming said. "As travelers demand greater access to frictionless technology and streaming services become ever more popular, this new capability will ensure seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options for every guest. Whether traveling for business or vacation, AirPlay is sure to become a preferred feature, replicating the home entertainment experience like never before."

With AirPlay, guests can privately and securely stream their favorite shows and movies on Apple TV+ and other popular streaming services, listen to personal playlists on Apple Music or other platforms, view vacation photos, practice a presentation, play fun games on Apple Arcade, or get a workout or meditation in with Apple Fitness+ in their guest rooms.

The leading television provider to the U.S. lodging and hospitality industry, LG offers a variety of commercial-grade Smart Hotel TVs ranging from 43- to 75-inches diagonal with up to 4K Ultra HD resolution to suit virtually every space from standard guestrooms to penthouse suites. The powerful LG Pro:Centric Smart software enables use of modern solutions including content streaming and interface customization. LG's latest Smart Hotel TV models offer AirPlay right out of the box, while earlier models can add the capability via a software update.

Today's launch makes AirPlay available at more than 60 select IHG properties, including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

