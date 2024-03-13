LG PARTNERS WITH ATOMIC GOLF TO PROVIDE HUNDREDS OF DIGITAL DISPLAYS AT LAS VEGAS' NEWEST GOLF ATTRACTION

Atomic Golf creates tech-filled experiences with outdoor displays at tee lines, digital signage in every customer bay, multiple large outdoor DVLED screens on building's facade

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Business Solutions today announced a partnership with Atomic Golf , a brand new Las Vegas attraction set to open on March 22, 2024, to outfit every step of the customer journey with digital experiences and messaging from the parking lot to the tee line.

"From the moment guests arrive at Atomic Golf, they will be surrounded by vibrant LG digital displays showing live sports events, messaging, wayfinding, promotions, welcome messages for groups and real-time game information in every hitting bay," said Brian Birckbichler, SVP of Golf Entertainment at Atomic Golf. "Working with LG allowed us to leverage their vast product catalog and robust digital signage capabilities to create a property-wide network that enhances engagement while providing simple system control and maintenance to ensure reliable daily operations."

The project utilizes LG's webOS™ operating system to manage the digital signage network, with SAVI Controls software delivering content to the LCD displays over a single MoIP cable. Atomic Golf has the flexibility to show broadcast programs, in-house content and marketing messages on any display at any time, including creating frames, tickers and more. The staff's job is made as simple as possible, too, with the ability to turn the entire digital signage network on and off with a single button, eliminating the hassle and time involved in individually managing more than 250 displays.

"By using a single-supplier digital signage network, Atomic Golf empowers onsite experience managers to exert instant control over every display through a single platform that allows for individual display control, system-wide content changes and provides automatic alerts for any troubleshooting or maintenance needs," said Mike Kosla, SVP, LG Business Solutions USA.

The signage and integration experts at Simply Connected determined that LG's experience, product selection and advanced webOS operating system with native SAVI integration capability made the company the ideal digital display partner. The integration firm is responsible for installation and ongoing maintenance of the signage network's more than 250 digital displays along with the property's audio components, wiring, video distribution, control system, networking equipment, security and surveillance.

A separate firm, Jones Sign, was responsible for installing the property's LG DVLED displays, which guests first encounter at the entrance, where they pass under a custom-sized LG outdoor DVLED display that stretches overhead.

Atomic Golf and Simply Connected collaborated to design the layout and construction of 103 hitting bays, each featuring a custom-designed ball dispenser with a 49-inch LG outdoor display that delivers high brightness and resilience in all types of weather. Powered by LG's webOS and software from SAVI, the displays are highly customizable with advanced capabilities.

Tee line cabanas include a 55-inch LG display for guest-controlled TV programming. The Cosmic Lounge boasts captivating LG displays on ceilings and floors, while VIP luxury suites offer 110-inch and 136-inch high-definition screens for sports and entertainment. The property utilizes a variety of indoor and outdoor LG DVLED products with pixel pitches ranging from 10mm to the .7mm LG MAGNIT display.

