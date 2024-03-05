LG UNVEILS ADVANCED NEW AUTOMATED WAREHOUSE ROBOTS

New LG CLOi 'CarryBot'® Launching at MODEX 2024 to Provide Fast,

Intelligent Point-to-Point Delivery, Reduce Strain on Warehouse Workers

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA aims to set a new standard for warehouse efficiency and flexibility with the new LG CLOi CarryBot® family of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to intelligently navigate complex floor plans to move and deliver payloads in customizable configurations, with loading and unloading performed by workers.

LG CLOi CarryBot will be officially launched in the United States at the MODEX 2024 trade show, March 11-14 in Atlanta. LG's booth (A11918) in the Georgia World Congress Center also will preview LG's P5G, the company's private 5G technology under development for dedicated robot networks supporting reliable, stable performance. Development of the new LG P5G network is leveraging the vast technical resources and deep expertise of global innovator LG Electronics.

"The new LG CLOi CarryBot can immediately begin solving warehouse inefficiencies by providing on-time movements and consistent, reliable operation that allows workers to stay within their zones and increase productivity," said Tom Bingham, Senior Director, LG Business Solutions USA. "CLOi CarryBot offers seamless package movement and delivery within a warehouse and eliminates the need for workers to physically transport packages."

Having already launched autonomous robots that transport products, guide customers, deliver food and beverages, and provide information in commercial settings, LG is now expanding its robotic line to "help provide true solutions for warehouses of any size by reducing lead times and enhancing efficiency," Bingham explained.

Featuring LG's advanced AMR platform for autonomous navigation, the latest Wi-Fi capabilities, ergonomic hardware design, an intuitive fleet management system and an efficiency-boosting material control system that optimizes order distribution and scheduling, the LG CLOi CarryBot can streamline product movement and adjust to real-world situations while reducing physical strain on workers.

With a top speed of 2.7 miles per hour, a typical runtime of 18.5 hours and autonomous dock charging in 6 hours, LG CLOi CarryBot is a powerhouse for delivering small-to-medium packages across virtually any distance. These powerful hardware capabilities combine with cutting-edge software and machine learning for seamless integration with various facets of Warehouse Management Systems, including material control, fleet management and robot management systems.

Interfacing with material control systems enables smart order grouping, picking item categorization, order information distribution, and total picking cooperation support including notations of shortages or skipped items. Fleet management system integration provides path-planning for multi-AMR users, intelligent AMR fleet navigation and prioritization, traffic balancing and detouring, obstacle avoidance and automated return for dock charging. On the backend, the robot management system provides managers instant access to location info, AMR status, alerts for abnormal interactions and statistical data to support decision making.

The Mounting Type CLOi CarryBot features two shelves that are 30 inches wide and 16.5 inches deep, making it ideal for smaller package needs or use in tight spaces. It features a convenient front-facing 9.2-inch touchscreen and an integrated holder for barcode scanners, making inventory tracking and verification easier than ever.

The Rolltainer Type CLOi CarryBot combines the autonomous abilities of CLOi CarryBot with the large platform of a traditional rolling container, offering enhanced payload capacity through the use of two shelves that can accommodate packages up to 29 inches wide and 19 inches deep. The 9.2-inch touchscreen is rear mounted for easy accessibility.

"LG CLOi robots have already proven their navigation and automation prowess in a variety of industries and environments, and now warehouse owners and managers can shift their operations to more automated routines to improve efficiency and enhance daily productivity," Bingham said.

The LG CLOi CarryBot can be programmed for virtually any floor plan with practically unlimited pickup and delivery points, enabling precise navigation, multi-point deliveries and AI-enhanced decision-making that streamlines deliveries when multiple AMRs are servicing a single zone. At the end of its "shift," or when power is low, the LG CLOi CarryBot can automatically return to a designated multi-AMR charging dock.

Click here for more information on LG CLOi solutions. For high-res images, click here .

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60 billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA