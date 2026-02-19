Apple Health VP Sumbul Ahmad Desai, MD to Keynote HIMSS26, Spotlighting the Future of Digital, Data-Driven Care

Digital Health Leader Joins Jeremy Renner, Jon McNeill, and Daymond John at the Global Health Industry's Largest Gathering, March 9-12 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition today announced that Sumbul Ahmad Desai, MD, Vice President, Health and Fitness, Apple and Clinical Associate Professor, Stanford University, will keynote HIMSS26, March 9–12 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Dr. Desai will deliver her can't-miss keynote, "Scientific Excellence Meets Digital Innovation: Human-Centered Healthcare," on March 11, exploring how technology is transforming care delivery, accelerating clinical innovation and empowering individuals with actionable health insights. The session will examine how wearable technologies place real-world data into the hands of consumers.

At Apple, Dr. Desai leads initiatives focused on advancing health technologies that improve outcomes for individuals and healthcare systems worldwide. Her keynote will provide attendees with an inside look at how digital tools and scientific advancements have aligned to reshape clinical practice, research and patient engagement.

"Dr. Desai represents the powerful intersection of clinical expertise, scientific innovation and global-scale technology," said Elli Riley, Vice President, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at Informa. "Her leadership and perspectives reflect a transformative direction of healthcare, where data, technology and future-forward design are unlocking new possibilities for better care and better outcomes."

Dr. Desai joins an expansive HIMSS26 keynote lineup that brings together leaders from across healthcare, technology, business and culture.

Oscar-nominated actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner will deliver a keynote, hosted by ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis, on March 12 focused on resilience, recovery and the human side of healthcare, sharing personal insights on navigating trauma and the critical role healthcare professionals play in healing and recovery. Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures, and former President of Tesla and former COO of Lyft, will deliver the crucial keynote " Mastering Both Innovation and Scaling: Discover the Proven Algorithm for Success " on March 10.

Entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank star Daymond John will headline the HIMSS26 Emerge Experience keynote, inspiring attendees with lessons on innovation, leadership and scaling transformative ideas through bold thinking.

HIMSS26 will bring together a global community of healthcare decision-makers and innovators for an immersive experience designed to deliver critical insights, strategic connections and innovative solutions. Attendees will gain firsthand access to real-world case studies from industry leaders, learn key implementation strategies and evaluate emerging technologies through hands-on demonstrations and live product showcases. With expert-led education sessions, visionary keynote speakers and unparalleled networking opportunities, HIMSS26 is undoubtedly the must-attend healthcare information and technology event of the year.

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com . Interested parties can register to attend here .

