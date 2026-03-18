HIMSS26 Draws 24,000 to Shape the Future of the Digital Health Ecosystem

Upcoming HIMSS27 Takes Place in Chicago April 5-9

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare technology community gathered in force in Las Vegas March 9–12 for the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, where innovation, collaboration and forward-looking strategy took center stage. HIMSS26 welcomed more than 24,000 healthcare and technology leaders from around the world for four days of dynamic programming, featuring 600+ educational sessions, 900+ exhibitors and more than 800 expert speakers. Key themes included the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence in healthcare operations, the growing need for expansive governance and cybersecurity frameworks, and the wide ranging digital tools crafted to improve patient access and outcomes.

"The momentum surrounding healthcare technology has never been stronger," said Elli Riley, Vice President, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at Informa Connect. "At HIMSS26, we saw how healthcare leaders are focused on scaling technologies that deliver measurable outcomes, improve patient care, and streamline workflows."

The conference opened with a dynamic two-part keynote series, starting with Jon McNeill, former president of Tesla, who drew parallels between the transformative framework used to build a next-generation automotive company and a similar notion of bold thinking required to reimagine healthcare innovation. The conversation continued with Dr. John D. Halamka, President, Mayo Clinic Platforms, whose future-forward examination of AI-augmented clinical workflows brought that vision into practical focus. Together, the keynote sessions delivered a thoughtful, complementary narrative that highlights how initiatives birthed within the Mayo Clinic are beginning to put radical ideas into practice and accelerating the integration of intelligent systems into everyday care delivery.

The keynote stage also featured a powerful conversation with Apple Health's Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, who discussed how consumer technology is heightened when blending AI and machine learning to give insights that can empower consumers through wearable health.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the 17th Administrator, CMS, took the keynote stage to outline his perspective on the future of public health, preventive care and technology's expanding role in improving health outcomes. Closing out the week, actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner delivered an inspiring address on resilience and recovery following his life-threatening accident, leaving attendees with a powerful message about perseverance and the human spirit.

Beyond the keynote stage, the exhibition hall was buzzing with demonstrations surrounding next-generation AI platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and digital health tools designed to streamline workflows and improve patient outcomes. A standout debut was "The Park," a new experiential space on the exhibit floor designed to foster spontaneous collaboration, interactive demonstrations and creative networking among emerging companies and healthcare leaders. Additionally, the conference introduced a series of fast-paced One-Hour Workshops, offering concentrated learning sessions where healthcare executives, clinicians and technologists tackled urgent industry challenges in highly collaborative formats.

"The energy and collaboration we experienced at HIMSS26 was truly remarkable, and we're excited to build on that momentum as we look ahead to HIMSS27 in Chicago, April 5–8, 2027," added Riley. "This year's event demonstrated the power of bringing the digital health ecosystem together. We look forward to continuing the conversation and delivering another highly relevant, impactful gathering that moves the industry forward."

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com.

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. www.himssconference.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com .

SOURCE Informa Connect