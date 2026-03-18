National Restaurant Association Show Honors 28 Products with 2026 FABI Awards

Celebrating 15 years, FABI Awards honor standout food and beverage products addressing operator needs and evolving consumer tastes

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® has named 28 recipients of its 2026 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, including 10 earning the FABI Favorites distinction, the program's highest honor. This year's selections span bold flavor profiles, allergen-free alternatives, organic ingredients, and versatile formats designed to simplify preparation and strengthen menus. All award-winning products will be on display at the Show, May 16–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"The FABI Awards have spent 15 years putting the spotlight on suppliers who are doing the hard work of developing products that genuinely move menus forward," said Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. "This year's recipients bring real flavor credentials and operational practicality. That combination is exactly what operators need when they're looking to add something new and make it work in their kitchens."

The FABI Awards acknowledge food and beverage products that help restaurant operators refresh menus, meet shifting consumer demand, and stay competitive. An independent panel of judges representing major industry brands including Wendy's, Aramark, and California Pizza Kitchen evaluates submissions on taste, menu relevance, operational practicality, and profitability potential.

"The FABI Awards are a unique opportunity for [food and beverage] manufacturers of all sizes to show their innovative ideas and have a panel of judges [evaluate] what opportunities they present to the foodservice industry," said Farley Kaiser, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, McLane Company. "There's a flavor component, absolutely, but we also want to see the value operationally… what creates opportunities for back-of-the-house efficiencies and cost savings."

Among the 2026 recipients, 10 products earned the FABI Favorites designation, introduced in 2023 to recognize the entries judges identified as having the broadest impact on restaurant menus and the industry. These standout selections demonstrate exceptional flavor, versatility, and operational efficiency, earning the program's highest distinction. They will be featured in dedicated tastings and a culinary demonstration at the Show.

THE 2026 FABI AWARDEES ARE:

FABI FAVORITES

Dairy Free Single-Serve Cream Cheese

Daiya Foods Inc.

Original egglife Egg White Wraps

Egglife Foods, Inc.

Elote Butter

Epicurean Butter

Perfect Kebabs™ Halal Beef Kefta Links

Grecian Delight Kronos

Churro Chata Dairy-Free Ice Cream Sandwich

Klimon

Mini Waffle

Overseas Food Trading

Maple Granules

Roland Foods

Calabrian Truffle Crunch

Sabatino Truffles

Plum Gochu Syrup

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

Citrus Ginger Organic Craft Haymaker

Tractor Beverage Co.

FABI AWARDEES

Fred's Salt & Vinegar Cheese Curds

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Tiramisu Cheesecake-Style Danish

Bridor USA

Moroccan Spice Cubes

Chunk Foods

Roth Shredded 3 Chile Pepper Gouda

Emmi Roth

Hibiscus Flower Beverage Concentrate

Gordian

Bang Bang Shrimp

Gourmet Culinary Partners

Dubai Chocolate Phyllo Triangle

Gourmet Culinary Partners

Creamy Feta Dip

Grecian Delight Kronos

Garden Feta Dip

Grecian Delight Kronos

iHOLA® Churros Birthday Cake Filled Churro Bites

J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Smoked Duck Breast

Juicybite

Beetroot Habanero Sauce

Querendona

Garlic Confit

Roland Foods

Gluten-Free Crispy Garlic Chips

Roland Foods

Tropics Soft Serve & Ice Cream Mix

Sunny Sky Products

Apricot Peach Organic Craft Haymaker

Tractor Beverage Co.

DragonBerry Organic Craft Haymaker

Tractor Beverage Co.

PassionMango Organic Craft Haymaker

Tractor Beverage Co.

The 2026 FABI Award recipients will be showcased on the Show floor through tastings and culinary demonstrations at The Culinary Experience, sponsored by CJ Schwan's and located in McCormick Place's Lakeside building. Attendees can taste this year's selections firsthand, with dedicated sessions for both FABI Award recipients and FABI Favorites.

Culinary Demo – Cooking Up Menu Magic with Award-Winning FABI Favorites: Monday, May 18, 10:00–10:45 a.m.

FABI Favorites Tasting: Monday, May 18, 10:45–11:45 a.m.

FABI Awardees Tasting: Saturday, May 16, 1:00–2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 1:15–2:45 p.m.



For a full schedule of FABI programming, click here.

For more information on the FABI Awards or to register for the Show, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.

About The National Restaurant Association Show

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Informa Connect in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

Media Contact:

Julie Franks

[email protected]

SOURCE Informa Connect