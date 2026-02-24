Panasonic DMW-DMS1 Digital Shotgun Microphone Just Announced; Learn More Info at B&H Photo Video

The LUMIX DMW-DMS1 reliably delivers professional quality audio with its 10mm large-diameter microphone array that features six directional modes (forward cardioid, 90-degree stereo, 120-degree wide stereo, forward super cardioid, rearward super cardioid, and bidirectional super cardioid), 32-bit float recording, and two backup recording modes.

Panasonic DMW-DMS1 Digital Multi-Pattern Shotgun Microphone

Key Features

Cleaner Sound on the Move

Exceptional Wind Control

Six Directional Modes

32-Bit Float Recording up to 120 dB

Two Backup Recording Modes

Floating Internal Shockmount

Hot-Shoe Cable-Free Setup

Lightweight 0.22 lb Design

It's capable of recording clean and transparent sound in difficult environments with its internal floating shock mount and included windscreen. For harsher wind conditions, the DMS1 has introduced a wind-noise cancellation system that suppresses wind noise without slamming vocals, ensuring you'll get an open and natural tone even in tough conditions.

Weighing in at only .22 lb, the DMW-DMS1 doesn't add any fuss to your rig and stays portable and lightweight, drawing power and sending digital audio cable-free via a compatible LUMIX camera's hot shoe connection pin. Its intuitive physical and adjustable-brightness panel of switches and buttons allows for easy operation even in low-light situations and has a transparent cover so no settings will be accidentally changed during the shoot.

With its flexible directionality and noise-suppression modes, anyone who needs to record professional-quality audio/video on the move should check out the new Panasonic LUMIX DMW-DSM1 Digital Shotgun Microphone.

