Apple Mobile Users In Pennsylvania Now Able To Place Online Sports Bets On BetRivers.com

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the digital and land-based sports wagering and gaming supplier of BetRivers.com, has deployed a simple and clean solution that allows patrons for the first time to wager using their iOS devices in Pennsylvania. After a player registers on their mobile devices at BetRivers.com, they will be directed to download the GeoGuard Location Validator from the Apple app store that will enable RSI to confirm that players are located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when they access BetRivers.com through their mobile browsers, such as Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

"We are excited to offer Apple users in Pennsylvania a way to enjoy the extremely wide range of pre-game and in-game bets offered on BetRivers.com from their mobile devices," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "In fact, the BetRivers.com platform is the only one in the state of Pennsylvania that currently enables players to bet from their iPhones and other Apple mobile devices."

Apple users who log into their BetRivers.com account will be prompted to install the GeoGuard Location Validator app. Once downloaded, users who open the GeoGuard app will then be prompted to complete the set up with just two more quick steps to follow. Once that's been completed successfully, players can navigate back to BetRivers.com on their browsers and begin placing bets directly from their mobile browsers. Importantly, once a player completes the process once, they can place mobile bets directly at BetRivers.com without going back to the app.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and made history in August 2018, as the first online operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. RSI made history once again by next launching Pennsylvania's first online sportsbook, PlaySugarHouse.com, and on its heels followed that with a second online sportsbook site, BetRivers.com. Most recently, RSI supported Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady to become the first gaming operator to ever accept a legal sports bet in the state of New York. Additionally, RSI remains the only U.S. gaming company to operate a regulated online sportsbook, RushBet.co, in Latin America (Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

