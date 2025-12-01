Hanford Elementary School District Selects Focus School Software through California EdTech JPA to Replace Synergy SIS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus School Software today announced that Hanford Elementary School District, located in Hanford, California, has selected Focus as its next-generation Student Information System (SIS) through the California EdTech Joint Powers Authority (JPA) purchasing vehicle. The district will transition from its current SIS, Synergy, to Focus in a strategic move to modernize its data systems, improve user experience, and reduce administrative burden on staff.

Serving over 5,700 students across 8 schools, Hanford Elementary prioritized a platform offering intuitive workflows, robust self-service capabilities, exceptional customer support, and a unified experience for parents, students, and staff. By consolidating multiple tools into Focus, the district will reduce the number of separate applications required, simplifying communication and daily tasks for families and educators. By purchasing through the California EdTech JPA, the district leveraged a streamlined, compliant procurement process to select the SIS solution that best aligns with its needs.

"We are honored to partner with Hanford Elementary School District as they modernize their student information systems," said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. "Districts like Hanford are recognizing the need for flexible, easy-to-use technology that empowers their teams and communities, rather than requiring constant vendor intervention."

Key Drivers for Hanford's Selection of Focus:

Superior Customer Support – Responsive, knowledgeable support reducing reliance on vendor engineering for routine updates.

Ease of Use – Modern, intuitive interface for staff, families, and administrators.

Expanded Self-Service Tools – Configurable forms, online enrollment, and flexible workflows built to district specifications.

Unified User Experience – Consolidation of systems into a single platform, reducing the number of apps parents, students, and staff need to use.

Robust Third-Party Integrations – Simplified API and SFTP capabilities empowering Hanford to manage integrations directly.

Competitive Procurement – Leveraging the California EdTech JPA to secure best-value pricing and terms.

This selection underscores Focus School Software's commitment to serving California districts with comprehensive, easy-to-manage SIS solutions that reduce IT bottlenecks and elevate the end-user experience.

About Hanford Elementary School District

Hanford Elementary serves over 5,700 students in the heart of California's Central Valley. The district's mission is to ensure each student achieves academic success and personal growth through high-quality instruction, innovation, and family engagement. Learn more at www.hanfordesd.org.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software is a leading provider of scalable, web-based Student Information Systems for K-12 education. Serving over 3.5 million students in 15 states, Focus offers configurable SIS, ERP, and Gradebook solutions designed to improve efficiency, compliance, and user experience. Learn more at www.focusschoolsoftware.com.

Media Contact:

John Uhler

Focus School Software

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Focus School Software