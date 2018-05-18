Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative is accepting applications for their 2019 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is an intensive and cohesive, five-year program that supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Applications for 2019 Knowles Fellowships are due by 11:59 p.m. PST on November 25, 2018.



Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits that are valued at approximately $150,000, including stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification; mentoring from veteran teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher led initiatives; and membership in a nationwide community of more than 300 science and math educators.

"Improving science and mathematics education in the United States will require the knowledge and expertise of teachers who are on the frontline," stated Nicole Gillespie, Executive Director and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "Knowles Teaching Fellows are supported in their efforts to work collaboratively with other teachers to transform education and deepen learning for all students."

Rebecca Van Tassell, Knowles Teaching Fellow, 2009 Cohort commented, "The opportunities you have within the Fellowship will transform who you are as a teacher. In my experiences, both within the Fellowship and after the Fellowship, the staff and community that Knowles has built allow you to realize the power and the potential of what a teacher can be, and how you can shape education for the better."

Each year, Knowles awards approximately 35 Fellowships to early-career, secondary science and mathematics teachers who display the potential to develop: the content knowledge needed for teaching, exemplary teaching practices, and the qualities of a teacher leader.

Visit our website to learn more about the Fellowship, including the application process and selection criteria.

Recently, Knowles selected 34 new teachers to join their 2018 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. This year's cohort includes eight who taught abroad, three published authors, one doctoral graduate in chemistry, one international conference presenter, one urban farmer and one engineer. In the coming weeks, a biography for each member of the new cohort will be added to www.knowlesteachers.org.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

