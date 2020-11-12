Application for 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Ends

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on "Sustainable development of mountain tourism led by innovation, green and ecology," the 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" aim to award concepts and methods of mountain tourism in the post-COVID world. To that end, International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) integrates the intelligence and competence of IMTA members and other organizations, pools mountain tourism related resources and products, in a bid to boost tourism investment and consumption upgrading, lead the progress and facilitate the revitalization of the mountain tourism sector.

As of October 31, the application for 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" has come to an end. In a month's time, over 100 domestic and overseas projects have submitted documents. The Awards have been revealing its significant influence in the culture and tourism industry, greatly recognized by relevant enterprises.

The 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Expert Jury reviews candidate projects collected from across the globe. To demonstrate the awards' authoritativeness and objectiveness, experts from International Organization of Folk Art (IOV), World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), Asian Ecotourism Network, China Tourism Leisure Association, International Inbound Travel Association (IITA), The Explorers Club etc., have been invited to join the jury.

After sounding out a dozen of domestic and overseas experts, we set selection criteria and procedures and divide 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" into "Mountain Tourism Sustainable Development Award," "Best Mountain Tourism Destination Award," "Best Mountain Tourism Outdoor Sport Award," "Best Mountain Hiking Route Award" and "Best Mountain Tourism Camping Award."

Under the guidance of the Expert Jury, we solicit candidate projects from IMTA members, tourism public companies and destination management agencies. The orderly management of IMTA and the participation of professional media contribute to high-quality mountain tourism projects. We also form an international project solicitation team to pool resources and attention, to set an example for the mountain tourism industry and regain the confidence to revitalize the industry in the post-COVID world.

2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" will integrate plentiful resources to sift through high-quality enterprises to guarantee that each award is issued for the deserved winner. The Expert Jury will review all candidate projects. The winners will be announced at 2020 IMTA Annual Conference to be held on November 17-19 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province.

SOURCE IMTA