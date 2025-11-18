Application Modernization Joins Caylent Accelerate™ Portfolio Delivering Engineering Velocity with Agentic Fleets

Latest Accelerate™ offering enables enterprises to rewrite and refactor legacy applications up to four times faster than traditional methods

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and AWS GenAI Solutions Partner of the Year and AWS Application Modernization Partner of the Year winner, today announced the launch of Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization.This new agentic fleet–driven modernization system enables enterprises to modernize legacy applications on AWS with dramatically greater speed, predictability, and engineering efficiency.

Built on Amazon Bedrock, AWS Transform, and Caylent's proprietary agentic orchestration framework, Caylent Accelerate uses coordinated fleets of AI agents working under expert architectural oversight to execute modernization across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). From code analysis and architecture design to code generation, automated testing, and deployment automation, the system delivers consistent, secure, and predictable modernization outcomes.

"Enterprises are looking for a faster and more predictable way to modernize while preparing their teams for the era of AI," said Lori Williams, CEO of Caylent. "Caylent Accelerate brings together our architectural expertise and orchestrated AI agents to deliver high-quality modernization outcomes at speed. It also equips customers with AI-SDLC practices that enable their engineering organizations as they evolve into AI-native enterprises"

Part of a Holistic Modernization Program to Enable AI Transformation

Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization is part of a comprehensive approach that enables enterprises to modernize, adopt AI-enabled delivery practices, and operate successfully on AWS. In addition to Caylent Accelerate™, Caylent provides Application Modernization Strategy with deep specialization in rewriting SaaS products, along with AI-SDLC enablement and organizational change management to prepare teams for agentic development practices. Additionally, Caylent Managed Services support secure, reliable, and continuously optimized cloud operations.

Together, these capabilities deliver organizations an holistic modernization program that accelerates delivery, builds internal capability, and enables sustained competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

Accelerated Modernization Execution

With Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization, enterprises can execute the most complex rewrite and refactor modernization paths, up to four times faster than traditional methods while improving test coverage, reducing engineering effort, and maintaining compliance and production readiness.

Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization provides:

AI-powered assessment to decompose legacy applications into business features and functional requirements, enabling accurate planning and modernization path selection

Full rewrites to modern, cloud-native architectures

Refactoring and microservice extraction to optimize performance and maintainability

Framework and language upgrades including .NET, Java, and other enterprise platforms

Automated CI/CD, testing, and observability integration to ensure reliability and continuous improvement

Human-validated quality checks and secure deployment practices to maintain compliance and production readiness

The offering provides fixed-fee options and predictable delivery models designed to reduce modernization risk and minimize business disruption.

"The Caylent Accelerate™ assessment went far beyond documentation. It provided an AI-assisted blueprint that clearly defined the modernization path ahead," said David Ramsey, Head of Architecture at Cubic. "Seeing how Caylent's agentic delivery model can compress what once required multiple teams into the work of a single coordinated team of architects and AI agents gives us confidence that this approach will accelerate our own journey. We see it as the new standard for modernizing complex, mission-critical systems."

Expansion of the Caylent Accelerate™ Portfolio

The introduction of Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization expands the Caylent Accelerate™ portfolio , which includes offerings for cloud migration and database modernization. Each offering applies Caylent's agentic delivery approach, leveraging AWS services to deliver modernization at scale. This expansion reflects growing enterprise demand for modernization solutions that combine expert engineering with automation and predictable commercial models.

Learn more about the Caylent Accelerate™ for Application Modernization at: https://caylent.com/caylent-accelerate-application-modernization

And if you're attending AWS re:Invent December 1-5, come see us at booth #725 or schedule a meeting at the show.

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/ .

