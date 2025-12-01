Caylent Awarded Four 2025 AWS Partner of the Year Awards

Caylent recognized as winner of Global Consulting Partner of the Year for Security, Migration, and GenAI,

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, is honored to announce it is a recipient of four 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Recognized for its innovative Agentic AI solutions and dedication to customer success, Caylent was named a winner in four prestigious categories and a finalist in six additional categories, affirming its leadership in helping organizations worldwide accelerate innovation on AWS.

"Every one of these awards is really recognition of what our customers are achieving on AWS," said Valerie Henderson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Caylent. "Whether it is securing critical workloads, modernizing at scale, or bringing GenAI into production, our focus is on measurable outcomes that help our customers move faster, operate more securely, and unlock new sources of value. We are grateful to our customers and AWS for the trust they place in us, and we are committed to earning that trust every day."

Earning four category wins and six finalist distinctions, Caylent's leadership in accelerating customer innovation on AWS is clear. Award highlights include:

Global GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year – Caylent earned recognition as the Global GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year. This award reflects the company's advanced capabilities in helping businesses adopt and strategize around GenAI. Caylent has demonstrated expertise across the full GenAI lifecycle—including building and testing applications, training and customizing foundation models, operationalizing and maintaining GenAI systems, securing AI workloads, and defining responsible AI principles and frameworks.

Global Migration Consulting Partner of the Year – For the second consecutive year, Caylent was awarded Global Migration Consulting Partner of the Year for its expertise in guiding customers through migrations to the AWS cloud. The judging criteria centered on the number, value, and on-time delivery of customer migrations. This award underscores Caylent's deep technical knowledge and consistent ability to help organizations modernize and move workloads efficiently and effectively.

Global Security Consulting Partner of the Year – Caylent was recognized as the Global Security Consulting Partner of the Year for its proven ability to secure every stage of cloud adoption. This award highlights the company's success in helping customers protect their AWS environments—from the initial migration phase through ongoing daily operations. Caylent's approach demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering secure, resilient cloud architectures at scale.

Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year – As Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year recipient, Caylent was recognized for its business models that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. The Canadian AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Caylent also was named a finalist in six award categories including: Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year (Global), GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year (Global), Industry Partner of the Year - Advertising & Marketing Tech (AMT) - Consulting (Global), Industry Partner of the Year - Telco, Media, Entertainment, Gaming & Sports (NAMER), Education Consulting Partner of the Year (NAMER) and Public Sector Migration & Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year (Global).

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. This year, the company marked a major milestone launching its Caylent Accelerate™ portfolio, which includes offerings for: Database Modernization, Cloud Migration, and Application Modernization. The portfolio, built on Amazon Bedrock, reflects Caylent's commitment to building AI-powered, output-driven methodologies that reduce risk, speed delivery, and ensure long-term value realization. Each Accelerate™ solution is designed to address critical modernization challenges while lowering the barrier to entry for enterprises looking to evolve with AWS.

"At Bitcentral, our focus has always been helping media organizations get more value from the content they create every day. Unlocking the potential of decades of archived footage is one important piece of that, and the work with Caylent and AWS has shown just how far we can take it," said Sam Peterson, COO at Bitcentral. "By applying semantic search and advanced video understanding through Amazon Nova, we're giving journalists faster access to the moments that matter and opening up new opportunities across their entire content library. It's a meaningful step forward in how newsrooms discover stories and serve their audiences."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/ .

