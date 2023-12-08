Applications open for 2024 National Press Club scholarships

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and the NPC Journalism Institute are now accepting applications for all 2024 scholarships. Opportunities are available for high school, college, and graduate student journalists:

  • The Scholarship for Journalism Diversity Honoring Julie Schoo is a $5,000 scholarship awarded to a high school senior. The award can be renewed for up to three years at $5,000 per year. (Deadline: Feb. 18)
  • The Richard G. Zimmerman Scholarship is a one-time scholarship of $5,000 to support a high school senior who wishes to pursue a career in journalism. (Deadline: Feb. 18)
  • The Wes Vernon Broadcast Scholarship, supports diversity within broadcast journalism. The scholarship is $5,000 per year awarded to a student who demonstrates a commitment to a career in broadcast journalism. The award can be renewed up to three years. (Deadline: Feb. 18)
  • The Summer 2024 Lewis Scholarship provides housing and a monthly stipend to support student journalists of color with newsroom internships in Washington, D.C. (Deadline: April 7)
  • The Dennis and Shirley Feldman Fellowship recognizes a journalism graduate student with a one-time stipend of $5,000. (Deadline: April 14)

National Press Club scholarships are administered by its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute. Click here to learn more.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy.

