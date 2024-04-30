Applications Open: Statewide Community of Practice on DEI Focusing on Developmental Disabilities

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of New York disability agencies is seeking volunteer leaders for a statewide Community of Practice (CoP) advisory team on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to improve service outcomes for New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Applications are now open through Sunday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m.

The New York State Council on Developmental Disabilities (CDD) tapped AHRC Nassau, a disability services provider based on Long Island, to lead this "participatory learning process" with a five-year grant of $750,000. The coalition currently includes WRI Solutions, the New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation, and the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP).

Volunteers participating in the CoP will focus on DEI strategy development and implementation tailored to the I/DD community. Their goal will be to elevate care quality and establish DEI best practices individually, within service organizations, and across New York State through trainings and policy development.

Together, the coalition will develop a minimum of five regional teams totaling approximately 250 stakeholders. Each team will include the lived experiences, learnings, and goals of people with developmental disabilities, staff from disability service providers and care organizations, as well as family members/guardians.

"We welcome the applications of New Yorkers impacted by the I/DD experience, from self-advocates to staff to family members," said Sarah Gonzalez Noveiri, Ph.D., DEI Officer at AHRC Nassau. "Through our engaged coalition, the deliverables of the CoP advisory team will measurably advance equity and inclusion across New York State by deepening understanding of how the I/DD community is intimately connected to the principles of DEI."

