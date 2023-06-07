Applications Underway for Groundbreaking School Choice Program in Iowa: What Parents Need to Know

News provided by

National School Choice Week

07 Jun, 2023, 11:40 ET

With applications open through June 30, parents have only a few weeks to explore and decide whether they'll participate this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa's education landscape is experiencing a transformation with the implementation of the new Education Savings Account (ESA) Program. Under the ESA Program, eligible families will be able to access specific funds, which can be used to pay for private school tuition and fees. The new education savings account program opens the door for families across the state to consider whether private school is the best choice for their child, without the price tag being a barrier.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation—a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K–12 education options in traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments—has developed a comprehensive guide that highlights practical considerations for families.

Parents who want to choose a private school for their sons and daughters can receive their children's allocated education funding (about $7,598 for 2023–2024) in an online account. Approved educational expenses include private school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies, advanced placement exams, nonpublic online learning, and more. The guide answers common questions about the program, including the following:

  • What can families use Iowa's ESA Program funds for?
  • Who is eligible, and when?
  • What other school choice programs are available in Iowa?
  • How will this affect homeschoolers?
  • How will this affect the public school system?

"When Gov. Reynolds signed this program into law during National School Choice Week, we knew parents around the state would be excited to apply and explore their new options. On the first day parents could apply, 5,000 of them did," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "With a tight window of just one month to apply to the new program, and spots going quickly in schools, we're eager to share this jargon-free, practical guide so parents can get up to speed on the program and make choices for their children."

More information and resources for journalists can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa-education-savings-account or schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Florida Takes Private School Choice Options to the Next Level: Here's What Parents Need to Know

New Guide: What Families Need to Know about Private, Public Charter, and Open Enrollment Education Options in the Arkansas LEARNS Act

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.