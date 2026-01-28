Indiana parents explore school options during School Choice Week

National School Choice Week

Jan 28, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began Sunday in Indiana and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Hoosier State, more than 620 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student showcase in Indianapolis.

Gov. Mike Braun is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Indiana School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Indiana students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Indiana at: schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana

"During National School Choice Week, our goal is to make sure that Indiana parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Our work aligns with Indiana's strong commitment to school choice by celebrating students' voices, encouraging families to explore the many educational opportunities available across the state, and inspiring every child to see their potential to thrive," said Eric Saunders, Co-Founder of Stages & Pages.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

