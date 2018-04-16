Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Pandion Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Target Occupancy Modeling in Autoimmune Disease

"We attended an Applied BioMath presentation at a recent World Bispecific conference where we learned about the value and impact of their modeling approach," said Jo Viney, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Pandion Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel immunomodulatory therapeutics. "We hope to achieve success in perfecting our targeted bispecific antibodies by incorporating modeling into our research and development strategy."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process, referred to as Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI), which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. In this collaboration, Applied BioMath will apply MADI to two of Pandion's bispecific therapeutics in Autoimmune Disease to:

Identify optimal drug properties

Maximize desired biodistribution properties

Identify key experiments by identifying sensitive model parameters and knowledge gaps

"Our MADI approach has proven advantageous to a wide range of R&D projects. However, the potential benefit increases as the complexity of the therapeutic and mechanism-of-action increases," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "In projects such as these, with multiple targets, multiple therapeutics being compared, and various drug parameters for each combination, MADI helps provide clarity as to what parameters are most important to understand well and what hurdles you may encounter as you progress toward the clinic, so you can efficiently plan your experiments and leverage your resources."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a pipeline of bispecific antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and transplantation. Pandion was founded in 2017 and is funded by a strong syndicate of venture investors. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Please visit www.pandiontx.com.

