Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the 14th American Conference on Pharmacometrics

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the 14th American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP14) occurring November 5-8, 2023 in National Harbor, MD.

Applied BioMath will host a pre-conference workshop entitled, "Practical Application of MID3 to Inform Early Drug Discovery Decisions Using Applied BioMath Assess™" on Sunday, November 5th from 1:00 - 5:00p.m. ET. The workshop will provide an understanding of the Early Feasibility Assessment (EFA) methodology and teach participants how to use Applied BioMath Assess™ to gain insight into project feasibility early in R&D.

In addition to the pre-conference workshop, Applied BioMath team members will present the following posters:

Effects of Tissue Targeting Bispecifics on Therapeutic Window

Anti-PD-1 vs. Anti-PD-L1 Antibodies - Insights From QSP-Based Meta-Analysis

A Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model Describing the Cellular Kinetic-Pharmacodynamic Relationship for a Live Biotherapeutic Product to Support Microbiome Drug Development

PK/PD Modeling of Anti-Circumsporozoite Protein (CSP) Antibodies to Predict Dosing Requirements for Malaria Prevention

Early Feasibility Assessment: A Method for Accurately Predicting Biotherapeutic Dosing to Inform Early Drug Discovery Decisions with Applied BioMath Assess™

Also at ACoP14, Marissa Renardy, PhD, Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath will receive the ISoP Emerging Scientist Award , which recognizes early-career scientists who have made extraordinary impact in the fields of pharmacometrics, applied statistics, systems-based modeling and simulation, or a related scientific area.

"We are looking forward to the pre-conference workshop, poster presentations, and celebrating the achievement of Dr. Rendary at ACoP14," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "The scientific program highlights the advances of quantitative approaches in drug and therapeutic R&D and we look forward to the scientific discussions with the attendees."

To learn more or register for the pre-conference workshop, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/acop14-2023 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC