Applied BioMath, LLC Named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced they were named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 16th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work 2023 Massachusetts Announced by Boston Globe

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to develop engineering, science, and software that revolutionizes drug invention. They partner with industry leaders and regulators to rapidly evaluate therapeutic concepts and increase clinical success, resulting in medicines that are safer, more effective, less expensive, and get to market faster.

Over 90% of Applied BioMath employees completed the anonymous survey which assessed categories such as company direction, management, workplace experience, and pay and benefits. Applied BioMath scored among the highest in overall workplace experience.

"To be named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe is a testament to our people-centric culture that supports our team members in bringing their authentic selves to work," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath.

Since their inception Applied BioMath has grown from three founders to over 50 employees. They provide a flexible work environment to support exploration, pushing the envelope, and taking risks. Their hybrid workforce is composed of local residents based out of their Concord, MA office, as well as remote team members across the United States and Canada.

To learn more and view the full list of the 2023 Top Places to Work, visit https://www.bostonglobe.com/magazine/top-places-work/2023/ .

About Applied BioMath

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

