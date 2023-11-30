Applied BioMath, LLC Named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe

30 Nov, 2023, 09:47 ET

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced they were named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 16th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to develop engineering, science, and software that revolutionizes drug invention. They partner with industry leaders and regulators to rapidly evaluate therapeutic concepts and increase clinical success, resulting in medicines that are safer, more effective, less expensive, and get to market faster.

Over 90% of Applied BioMath employees completed the anonymous survey which assessed categories such as company direction, management, workplace experience, and pay and benefits. Applied BioMath scored among the highest in overall workplace experience.

"To be named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe is a testament to our  people-centric culture that supports our team members in bringing their authentic selves to work," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath.

Since their inception Applied BioMath has grown from three founders to over 50 employees. They provide a flexible work environment to support exploration, pushing the envelope, and taking risks. Their hybrid workforce is composed of local residents based out of their Concord, MA office, as well as remote team members across the United States and Canada.

To learn more and view the full list of the 2023 Top Places to Work, visit https://www.bostonglobe.com/magazine/top-places-work/2023/.

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

