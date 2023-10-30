Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model of T-cell Engagers for Solid Tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

News provided by

Applied BioMath, LLC

30 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) occurring November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

During the conference, Fei Hua, PhD, Vice President of Modeling and Simulation Services at Applied BioMath, will present the poster entitled, "Overcoming the dose-response prediction limitation from bench to clinic for T-cell engagers: Using Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) modeling in the development of CDR404 for solid tumors."

While T-cell Engagers (TCEs) offer a potentially very potent approach to treat cancer, they also have complex relationships between binding potency, exposure, and efficacy. These complex relationships bring challenges to drug discovery and development such as identifying optimal Kd for the drug candidate, predicting efficacious doses, and selecting dosing regimens for clinical study.

Applied BioMath's poster describes a QSP model developed to support the first-in-human trial design for CDR404, a highly potent and highly specific antibody-based T-cell engager that binds bivalently to a MAGE-A4 peptide displayed on HLA-A*02:01 on cancer cells and monovalently to CD3 on T-cells. The QSP model will become an integrated part of the clinical development program and can be updated with emerging clinical data to facilitate discovery of a safe and therapeutic dose range for CDR404.

"For therapeutics with complex mechanisms of action (MoA), QSP modeling can be integral for progressing through the R&D pipeline," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO. "Particularly for TCEs, we've had experience where QSP modeling has tested target feasibility, optimized molecule design, predicted therapeutic index, and guided clinical trial design."

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Also from this source

Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Alzheimer's Disease Research at the 6th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD)

Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Alzheimer's Disease Research at the 6th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD)

Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help...
Applied BioMath, LLC Hosts 6th Annual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit

Applied BioMath, LLC Hosts 6th Annual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit

Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.