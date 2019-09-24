Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP10)

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation in the following five sessions at ACoP10 occurring October 20-24, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

Monday, October 21st

Session 1b : "Integrated Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology (iPSP) Modeling Without Borders: Opportunities and Challenges for Re-purposing iPSP Models"

: "Integrated Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology (iPSP) Modeling Without Borders: Opportunities and Challenges for Re-purposing iPSP Models" Occurring from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and co-chaired by Dan Kirouac , PhD, Senior Principal Scientist, Applied BioMath

Tuesday, October 22nd

Session 4b : "Translational modeling strategies to predict clinical starting and efficacious doses for CD3 bispecific molecules"

: "Translational modeling strategies to predict clinical starting and efficacious doses for CD3 bispecific molecules" Occurring from 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and presented by Alison Betts , Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation, Applied BioMath

Wednesday, October 23rd

Session 5b : "QSP model of mRNA lipid nanoparticle for preclinical to clinical translation"

: "QSP model of mRNA lipid nanoparticle for preclinical to clinical translation" Occurring from 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. and presented by Josh Apgar , PhD, Co-Founder and CSO, Applied BioMath

Session 6b : "Beyond Visual Checks: Ways to Quantitatively Evaluate QSP Model Predictions"

: "Beyond Visual Checks: Ways to Quantitatively Evaluate QSP Model Predictions" Occurring from 3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. and co-chaired by Helen Moore , PhD, Director of Applied Mathematics, Applied BioMath

Within this session Dr. Moore will present "An overview of quantitative evaluation methods for QSP models"

Thursday, October 24th

John Burke , PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO will participate in the post-conference student/trainee event, "Quantitative Systems Pharmacology in Translational Drug Development" occurring 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

"We are very excited to attend ACoP10 this year," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "It is very important for modelers in drug discovery and R&D to convene and learn from each other's successes and challenges. We are proud to participate in several sessions and initiate important scientific discussions."

In addition to participating in the conference sessions listed above, Applied BioMath will have a booth and present four posters during the conference. For more information about Applied BioMath's presence at ACoP10, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/acop10.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

