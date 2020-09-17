Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at World Bispecific Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at the World Bispecific Summit occurring virtually September 22-24, 2020. Applied BioMath will sponsor a session titled "Systems Modeling for Bispecifics in R&D" on Wednesday, September 23rd at 3:35 p.m. The session will be chaired by Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Co-founder and CSO at Verseau Therapeutics.

This session consists of three presentations which provide examples of using systems modeling to help advance bispecific projects:

"Mechanistic quantitative pharmacology strategies for the early clinical development of bispecific antibodies in oncology"

Presented by Alison Betts , PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation at Applied BioMath, LLC.

, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation at Applied BioMath, LLC.

Dr. Betts will discuss how mechanistic modeling approaches are a powerful, integrative tool to understand the complexities of bispecific antibodies (bsAbs), and can aid in clinical translation, trial design, and prediction of regimens and strategies to reduce dose limiting toxicities of bsAbs.

"Balancing potency, clearance, and safety for T cell engagers and long-acting cytokines"

Presented by John Desjarlais , PhD, CSO at Xencor, Inc.

, PhD, CSO at Xencor, Inc.

Dr. Desjarlais will discuss how TMDD can enhance clearance; limiting exposure and pharmacodynamics. Also, reducing potency can mitigate TMDD enhancing pharmacodynamics and expanding therapeutic index.

"Quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approaches to determine best-in-class properties for targeted anabolic growth factor to arthritic joints"

Presented by Rajesh Kamath , PhD, Project Director at AbbVie Inc.

, PhD, Project Director at AbbVie Inc.

Dr. Kamath will introduce a QSP model of targeted anabolic growth factors for intra-articular injection for the treatment of diseased joints which was created during a collaboration between Applied BioMath and AbbVie.

"Systems modeling is being used throughout drug R&D to help accelerate and de-risk projects, especially for bispecific biologics," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "The presentations in our session highlight how computational systems pharmacology approaches can be applied to address very complicated questions from bispecific design (Kds) to dose predictions."

For more information about Applied BioMath's upcoming events, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

