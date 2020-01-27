Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Poster Presentation at the Tau2020 Global Conference

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced Lucia Wille, PhD, Head of Biology at Applied BioMath will present, "Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model of Tau Spreading in Alzheimer's Disease to Enable Drug Development" at the Tau2020 Global Conference occurring February 12-13, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease and causes 60 - 70% of dementia cases. The pathophysiological hallmarks of AD are amyloid-beta (abeta) plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles (NFT) composed of hyperphosphorylated tau proteins. New drug candidates targeting the tau pathway are being developed to reduce tau accumulation.

At the conference, Dr. Wille will present Applied BioMath and Takeda Pharmaceutical's collaboration in which they developed a human Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) model for tau spreading in AD to examine the ability of various drug modalities to reduce NFT accumulation. The model was calibrated to match tau positron emission tomography (PET) data in AD patients. In addition, the model qualitatively matches tau kinetics from preclinical mouse studies. The model is used to assess the impact of various drug design parameters on two different drug modalities, monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), and their ability to reduce NFT accumulation. This project also assessed the impact of drug administration timing relative to seeding on NFT accumulation as a function of disease progression. Results suggest that clinically-feasible doses of both mAbs and ASOs are capable of reducing tau accumulation relative to placebo.

"We are excited to present our poster that features our collaboration with Takeda at the Tau2020 Global Conference," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "This model lays the foundation for model informed drug discovery and development for various tauopathies. Our mission is to help reduce the cost and duration of drug R&D, and we're excited to show how our approach can be applied to AD and dementia. AD is a particularly nasty indication, for patients, loved ones, and society. If we, Applied BioMath, can contribute in any way to managing or curing AD, well, that would be phenomenal!"

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

