Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Presentation of Five Posters at the American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP10)

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, recently announced their participation in several conference sessions at ACoP10 occurring October 20-24, 2019 in Orlando, FL. They will also present the following posters at the conference.

Monday, October 21st

(M-078) "A semi-mechanistic PK/PD model of CX3CR1 and fractalkine to support the development of BI 655088"

Primary author: Joshuaine Grant, MSc, MBA, Senior Principal Scientist, Applied BioMath



Presented by John Burke , PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath

Tuesday, October 22nd

(T-083) "Applying Metropolis-Hastings sampling to QSP model to understand the variability in individual animal responses to anti-CTLA4 in CT26 syngeneic mouse model"

Presented by Lin Lin , PhD, Senior Scientist, Pharmacometrics, Biogen

(T-084) "A population QSP model to capture individual tumor growth inhibition responses to anti-CTLA4 therapy in CT26 syngeneic mouse model"

Presented by Alison Betts , Senior Director, Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling and Simulation, Applied BioMath

Wednesday, October 23rd

(W-080) "Dynamic-TMDD: A Pharmacokinetic Modeling framework for Immuno-Oncology"

Presented by Dan Kirouac , PhD, Senior Principal Scientist, Applied BioMath

(W-089) "A quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) model for Abeta pathway to predict effect of aducanumab on Abeta SUVR change"

Presented by John Burke , PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath

"We are thrilled to present work that features collaborations with our scientific partners, including Biogen and Pfizer, and internal scientific projects," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "These posters demonstrate the value of mechanistic and systems modeling and we are excited to share our science with the attendees at ACoP10."

For more information about Applied BioMath's presence at ACoP10, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/acop10.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

