Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Speaker Lineup for Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit Cambridge 2023

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced the speaker lineup for their Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit occurring Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Cambridge, MA.

In its sixth year, the QSP Summit continues to be a free conference sponsored by Applied BioMath for the purpose of fostering and growing an active community of participants interested in topics relevant to QSP. The speaker lineup features key industry and academic researchers who will share their unique insights of how mathematical modeling approaches, such as QSP, can support drug and therapeutic programs. To date, the speaker lineup includes:

There is also an open abstract submission to undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral, faculty and staff, and industry in any computational biology field. Abstracts are considered for either a full-length presentation (30 minutes), lightning presentation (10 minutes), and/or poster presentation. There are awards for the top three academic posters.

"The QSP Summit is a great opportunity to bring together modelers and non-modelers alike and learn how we, as a community, talk and think about the results and value of modeling in R&D," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "By sharing successes and challenges we hope to have an impact on inventing transformative medicines."

To learn more, register, or submit an abstract for the QSP Summit, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-summit-cambridge-2023 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

