Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Two-Year Strategic Partnership with Xilio Therapeutics

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a two-year strategic partnership with Xilio Therapeutics. Applied BioMath will provide a variety of services related to mathematical modeling, simulation, analysis, and visualization, which include systems pharmacology, quantitative systems pharmacology, experiment prioritization and design, and traditional and mechanistic pharmacokinetic (PK) / pharmacodynamic (PD) modeling, in support of Xilio's preclinical and clinical drug development projects. "We are thrilled to announce this next phase of our partnership with Xilio Therapeutics," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We really enjoy being part of the project teams, working on exciting projects and science, and helping to better inform decisions. We take pride in partnerships such as these as they are evidence that our prior collaborations with our partners provided high value."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Applied BioMath's approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Our previous collaborations with Applied BioMath informed the advancement of our preclinical candidates," said Jennifer O'Neil, PhD, Vice President, Translational Oncology at Xilio Therapeutics. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Applied BioMath and incorporate their approach into more of our projects."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation cancer immunotherapies designed to improve patient outcomes by unleashing the power of the immune system selectively at the site of the tumor. The company's tumor-selective immunotherapies are based on its proprietary technology, which maximizes the potency of proven immuno-oncology therapies and restricts their activity to the tumor to minimize peripheral side effects. The broad applicability of these therapies across cancer types means that all patients could benefit from these potentially curative medicines.

Xilio was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. For more information, please visit www.xiliotx.com. Xilio Therapeutics is a trademark of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.

