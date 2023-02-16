Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Antibody Drug Conjugates Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Platform Model at the Next-Generation Conjugates Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the Next-Generation Conjugates Summit occurring February 21-23, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Joshua Apgar, PhD, Co-founder and CSO of Applied BioMath will present, "More than the Sum of Their Parts: Integrating data and knowledge of ADCs in a QSP platform model to predict efficacy and toxicity" on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. In this presentation, Dr. Apgar will discuss how quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling can help guide antibody drug conjugate (ADC) design and development by creating a platform to guide design properties and understand the therapeutic window.

Applied BioMath was awarded a grant in June 2020 by the National Institutes of Health for an ADC platform model to facilitate efficient knowledge discovery and enable rapid knowledge qualification in support of QSP models for ADC projects.

"ADCs are a targeted therapy for cancer treatment with clinical validation in a range of cancer types," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "They are an exciting modality, but design properties can be counter-intuitive. An ADC QSP platform model provides a holistic model that can describe the mechanism of action for all known ADCs to help navigate the design complexities."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

The grant referenced in this press release is supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44GM134790. The content is solely the responsibility of Applied BioMath, LLC and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

