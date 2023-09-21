Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Mathematical Modeling to Optimize Therapeutic Window at the 14th Annual World Bispecific Summit

News provided by

Applied BioMath, LLC

21 Sep, 2023, 11:35 ET

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the 14th Annual World Bispecific Summit occurring October 2-4, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Fei Hua, PhD, Vice President of Modeling and Simulation Services at Applied BioMath will present, "Using Mathematical Modeling to Find a Balance Between Affinity and Avidity for an Optimal Therapeutic Window" within the Preclinical and Clinical Track on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 2:15pm.

In this presentation, Dr. Hua will demonstrate how mathematical modeling can help address critical design and development considerations, and predict an optimal therapeutic window for bispecific molecules. For example, with cis-binding bispecific molecules, weaker single-target binding affinity with stronger avidity is a strategy to reduce the chances of the drug binding to off-target cells, thereby increasing the therapeutic window. With multiple targets involved, binding affinities to multiple targets can be optimized and the expression levels of multiple targets need to be considered with translating from preclinical to clinical studies. Mechanistic PK/PD models can capture the biophysics of binding and avidity to guide compound selection and clinical translation.

"For complex therapeutics, such as bispecific and multispecific molecules, there are many design factors that are not always straightforward," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Incorporating mathematical modeling approaches provides competitive advantages, as it helps to test and generate hypotheses much more quickly than traditional methods."

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PK/PD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Also from this source

Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Speaker Lineup for Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit Cambridge 2023

Applied BioMath, LLC Awarded Grant by the National Institutes of Health for a Simulation Platform to Predict Dose and Therapeutic Window of Immunocytokines

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.