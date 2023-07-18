Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model of Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Delivery at the mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

CONCORD, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit, occurring July 26-28, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Diana Marcantonio, PhD, Director of Biology at Applied BioMath will present, "Applications of a Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Model of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) mRNA delivery for the Treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Type 1" on Friday, July 28th at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon session of the Translation track. In this presentation, Dr. Marcantonio will discuss how the "LNP-encapsulated mRNA targeting an intracellular protein in vivo" model in Applied BioMath Assess™ was used to explore key design features for an LNP-delivered mRNA gene therapy, and how a similar QSP model was developed and calibrated to data from a Gunn rat animal model and used for preclinical-to-clinical translation and first-in-human dose projections.

Applied BioMath Assess™ is a point-and-click, MID3 software to assess efficacy, safety, and therapeutic index for early stage biotherapeutics.

"In this presentation we hope to demonstrate how modeling and simulation approaches can be applied throughout the R&D pipeline," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "From using Applied BioMath Assess™ in early discovery to establish feasibility and dose projections to capturing all of the biological and pharmacological knowledge in a QSP model to support translation from preclinical to clinical studies and first-in-human studies."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

