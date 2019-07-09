Applied BioMath, LLC to Present at Alzheimer's Association International Conference®

CONCORD, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to accelerate and de-risk drug research and development (R&D), today announced their acceptance to present at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) occurring July 14-18, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Lucia Wille, PhD, Associate Director of Biology at Applied BioMath is presenting at the conference Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Wille's presentation, "Mechanistic Mathematical Model of the Impact of Anti-Amyloid Beta Drugs and BACE Inhibitors in Alzheimer's Disease," is one of the presentations during the conference session "Development of New Models and Analysis Methods: Exploration of Brain Amyloidosis: From Computational Models to Humans." In this presentation, Dr. Wille explains how Applied BioMath established a single mechanistic mathematical model of mild/moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD) describing molecular mechanisms leading to plaque formation with the help of clinical biomarkers and capture the effects of multiple anti-amyloid beta (Ab) monoclonal antibodies and amyloid targeting β-secretase (BACE) inhibitors. The failure rates of clinical trials for AD are extremely high, and reasonings may include insufficient disease understanding, lack of targeting to the right stage of disease or patient population, and insufficient drug exposure in the brain. Applied BioMath hopes to maximize learning from past clinical experiences and eventually expand their model to capture drug effects at different stages of disease.

"We're excited to present our research at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference®," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "It has always been our mission to reduce the cost and duration of drug R&D, and this research in AD has the likelihood to really make an impact."

This research is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the NIH grant that Applied BioMath was awarded in October 2017 for the development of a quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) model of amyloid beta and tau pathways for clinical trial design and decision making in Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

