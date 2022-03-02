Applied Information and T-Mobile Deploy 5G-Powered Traffic Signals and Smart Infrastructure App For Residents in Peachtree Corners

"As another strong reflection of Peachtree Corners' leadership as an innovative smart city in the United States, we're excited to offer smart connected infrastructure relevant to our citizens, city employees and visitors by enabling any vehicle to receive communications from 5G-connected traffic signals. Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology isn't just a concept here, it's a reality that all people can experience just by downloading an app on their smartphones. This is truly the city street of the future, reminding us again of how important it will be for key elements of a city to communicate with each other to elevate safety and improve the daily lives of residents." – Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners

This technology enables two-way communication on T-Mobile's largest and fastest nationwide 5G network between the traffic signal and devices such as smartphones, tablets and vehicles equipped with on-board-units. The TravelSafely smartphone app provides audible warnings about potential red light running and alerts to get ready for green. Communications from the vehicle to the traffic signal can enable normal calls for a green light or green light preemption – or even priority in special cases, such as public safety.

In addition to English, the app provides the warnings and alerts in Spanish, Korean, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, French and German – depending on the phone settings of the user.

"The evolution from 4G to 5G brings revolutionary advances in the performance of connected vehicle applications. This powerful collaboration enables the industry to accelerate the pace of change for the better and make for safer travel for all." – President of Applied Information and Executive Director of the iATL, Bryan Mulligan

As further reflection of the city street of the future coming to life, four autonomous shuttles operated by mobility-as-a-service leader, Beep Inc., integrate Applied Information's C-V2X technology into their fleet for safe and precise navigation, as well as real-world data collection. Multi-modal interoperability at intersections, as well as testing signal prioritization for the autonomous shuttle fleet, are just a few examples of critical situations. As transit operations and the need to safely test autonomous platforms while efficiently moving people around cities continues to grow, these real-world applications and tests help drive society forward.

"We have the experience of safely testing autonomous platforms in real-world use cases within the first smart city environment in the United States. Completing the vehicle-to-infrastructure equation with communication between drivers, pedestrians, roadside units, traffic signals, buildings and other city-owned infrastructure is critical for both driven and driverless vehicles. Advanced C-V2X technology on our platforms elevates each vehicle's awareness of its surroundings and is invaluable as we develop more unique technologies to further elevate safety and advance the AV industry." – Joe Moye, CEO of Beep

Data collected from this deployment will help roadway operators and traffic technology developers better understand the performance of the 5G network to deliver safety messages to drivers and directly to equipped vehicles.

"The future of 5G technology is being realized with each innovation, in large part due to strong partnerships such as ours with Peachtree Corners at the Curiosity Lab. This step forward in safety technology is an integral moment in our pursuit of more connected and more autonomous vehicles. With our unmatched 5G coverage, and the exciting work at Curiosity Lab, we look forward to a future of smarter vehicles and, importantly, safer roads."— Dave Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile for government

The collaboration is part of a partnership between the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL) to accelerate the development and deployment of connected vehicle safety applications and transportation infrastructure technologies.

The two organizations, along with development partners such as T-Mobile, will share assets and facilities on projects involving automakers and technology innovators to develop and rapidly mainstream new safety systems for mobility. The partners will also promote the region as a hub for connected vehicle innovation and work to attract future development and early deployment to the area.

For more information or to schedule a briefing with city government officials or T-Mobile/iATL executives, contact [email protected].

5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About the iATL

The Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory, iATL™, is the world's first facility for developing connected vehicle applications for both vehicles and traffic control devices such as traffic signals. The primary function of the iATL is to serve as an engineering technical facility for testing connected vehicle application functionality and performance between the transportation infrastructure and motor vehicles, the infrastructure and vulnerable road users, motor vehicles and vulnerable road users and other configurations. The iATL is surrounded by more than 120 connected devices operating in the City of Alpharetta, GA which provides a diverse range of topography, flora, seasonal weather and construction for real-world testing in everyday traffic. The iATL is sponsored by Applied Information, Inc. For more information, visit www.theiatl.com

About Temple, Inc

Temple, Inc., a known leader in the Transportation/ITS industry, has served the South for over 65 years. Now in its fourth generation of leadership, Temple continues to build meaningful relationships with City, County, State agencies, utility departments, engineering firms, electrical services contractors, and technology partners. Smart Infrastructure and connected technologies are successfully embraced when there are trusted partnerships every step of the way. Integrity, Service, and Relationships are the guiding principles of Temple, Inc. For more information, visit www.temple-inc.com

