Applied Information Expands Fire & EMS Team to Build on Proven Performance of Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption System

Fire service veterans and expanded analytics capabilities strengthen real-world emergency response performance and safety

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INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology, today announced the expansion of its Fire & EMS team to support deployment and adoption of its Glance® Emergency Vehicle Preemption system.

Emergency vehicles using the Glance preemption system completed more than 1.5 million trips in 2025, generating over 5.4 million green lights at intersections and saving more than 16,500 hours of response time.

Building on these results, Applied Information is expanding its Fire & EMS team with experienced fire service professionals and enhancing analytics capabilities to support modern emergency response operations. The expanded team combines frontline operational experience with technical expertise to support agencies deploying connected preemption systems.

Fire Service Expertise Supporting Real-World Operations

The expanded team includes William Mosley, a Deputy Chief and Shift Commander with more than 20 years of experience, and Conor Devery, a retired Fire Lieutenant with more than 37 years of experience in fire service, EMS, and clinical operations.

Mosley, based in Massachusetts, focuses on aligning signal preemption and connected vehicle technologies with real-world incident command, training, and operational readiness. Devery, based in Florida, works with agencies to integrate preemption systems with CAD/AVL platforms and digital tools to improve situational awareness and field decision-making.

Complementing this operational expertise, Alex Temes, Director of Glance Spatial Technologies, leads the development of geospatial data tools that support first responder resource planning, performance analysis, and connected vehicle applications.

Leadership Supporting Strategy and Industry Engagement

This expanded team complements the work of Dominic Aquila, Director of Fire & EMS Business Development, who brings more than three decades of emergency response leadership and leads strategy and engagement with agencies across North America.

The Fire & EMS division also draws on leadership from Jackie Gibbs, former Fire Chief of the City of Marietta, Georgia, who brings more than 41 years of fire service experience. Gibbs has held national and regional leadership roles, including board positions with the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.

"Every green light delivered represents a safer movement through an intersection and a faster response to someone in need," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "By combining proven performance data, spatial intelligence, and the experience of fire service professionals, we are helping agencies modernize their fleets with technology that works in real-world conditions."

Applied Information's Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption system uses GPS, cellular, and 900 MHz communications to provide green lights at signalized intersections. These redundant communication methods improve range and reliability compared to traditional line-of-sight infrared systems.

In the United States, an estimated 16,900 collisions annually involve fire department vehicles responding to incidents, reinforcing the importance of improving intersection safety.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com

Editors: Supporting Images: https://tinyurl.com/yc4ppcaa

SOURCE Applied Information