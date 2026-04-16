Applied Information Updates Glance Platform with Customizable Maps, Live Probe Data and AI Assistant

Cloud software update provides greater visibility of real-time traffic conditions, introduces enhanced map tools, and expanded connected vehicle integration

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation systems technology, today announced an update to its Glance® cloud-based platform, introducing customizable map views, expanded connected vehicle probe data, and an AI-powered assistant for transportation agencies. The update is designed to improve real-time visibility, system control, and operational efficiency across connected transportation infrastructure.

Glance is currently used by more than 1,850 state and local transportation agencies across North America to manage traffic, transportation infrastructure, and connected vehicle applications through a secure, cloud-based environment.

Expanded Connected Vehicle and TravelSafely™ Integration

Glance now integrates expanded connected vehicle data, including large-scale live vehicle probe data that provides real-time visibility into traffic conditions. This enables agencies to view traffic flow, signal timing, and live vehicle movements together within a single interface.

By combining probe data with existing Glance traffic layers and signal data, transportation engineers gain a more complete, real-time view of corridor performance and system behavior.

The platform also supports a TravelSafely user layer that shows anonymized motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists using the app. These features provide transportation engineers with enhanced insight into live vehicle and vulnerable road user movement as well as overall corridor performance, while maintaining user privacy.

Introduction of Glance Assistant

The update introduces Glance Assistant™, an embedded AI-powered support tool designed to assist technical users. The assistant draws from a growing knowledge base that includes Applied Information documentation, as well as manuals and reference materials for supported traffic controllers and ITS devices.

It provides configuration guidance, answers technical questions, and supports field technicians in real time through both written and voice prompts.

"Glance continues to evolve as a comprehensive platform for managing connected transportation infrastructure," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "These updates give agencies greater visibility into real-time traffic conditions and the flexibility to tailor the system to their specific operational needs."

Enhanced Map Settings and Visualization Tools

A redesigned map interface gives users greater control over how information is displayed, allowing them to tailor the map to their operational priorities. Users can toggle specific device layers on or off, including fire, police, school beacons, and intersections, and control how information appears directly on the map. These capabilities significantly reduce visual clutter and ensure that operators can quickly access the information most important to them.

Additional visualization features include adjustable vehicle trail duration, allowing users to select how long vehicle movement history is displayed, as well as an expanded legend for clearer interpretation of map elements.

The platform also introduces integrated weather layers, including precipitation, temperature, wind speed, pressure, and cloud cover, providing additional context for traffic conditions and operational decision-making.

Glance also supports additional Geographic Information System (GIS) layers such as schools, fire stations, and municipal boundaries, allowing agencies to visualize critical context alongside their transportation infrastructure. While these layers add more information to the map, they provide valuable geographic context that helps users better understand asset locations and operational environments.

For more information about Glance, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Editors: Supporting Images: https://tinyurl.com/5cy48csy

SOURCE Applied Information