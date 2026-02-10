Agencies Offered Credit for Legacy Optical Equipment When Upgrading to GPS and Cellular-Based Glance® Preemption Technology with GIS Reporting

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., North America's leading provider of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology, announced today the launch of a buy-back program that allows local governments and fire departments to exchange outdated optical preemption equipment for credit toward the installation of GPS and Cellular-based Glance® Emergency Vehicle Preemption systems.

This initiative provides a pathway for public safety agencies to upgrade to modern technology while recovering value from legacy hardware. Applied Information's Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption solution uses GPS, Cellular and 900 MHz communications to provide green lights at intersections. The dual forms of communication ensure increased range, reliability, and safety compared to traditional line-of-sight infrared systems1.

Applied Information Launches Buy-Back Program to Modernize North America's Emergency Vehicle Preemption Systems Post this

Real-time tracking, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) analytics, and cloud-based management are included with Glance. The reduced travel times provided by Glance can help communities improve their ISO rating, which has the potential to lower insurance rates for the covered area.

"Many communities are still relying on optical preemption systems originally developed in the 1970s," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "Our new program provides a cost-effective way to bring this critical technology into the modern era and support first responders with faster, safer emergency responses and unpresented access to data to support operational efficiency and department accreditation."

Glance GIS and Analytics include:

Core GIS layers create a map-first workspace with Esri-compatible integration.

Signal data & EVP events turn into measurable metrics like time saved, reliability, and coverage.

CAD dispatch events stream alongside EVP and device telemetry for closed-loop analytics.

Client GIS layers connect directly so local data appears in Glance on demand.

Analytical tools such as drive-time zones show real-time and long-term impacts.

Role-based dashboards deliver tailored insights for fire, transit, police, and administrators.

Agencies that participate in the program will receive credit for qualifying optical systems, which can be applied toward the purchase and installation of Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption equipment. The Glance system also supports hybrid operation to enable a smooth transition from legacy optical systems. Glance integrates with existing optical hardware while adding GPS and dual radio communications capabilities, as well as supporting existing mutual aid arrangements.

The Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption system also notifies motorists of an approaching first responder through HAAS Alert and smartphone apps such as Waze, 511 and Applied Information's own TravelSafely™.

Emergency vehicles using the Glance preemption system made more than 1.5 million emergency trips in 2025, resulting in over 5.4 million green lights at intersections while responding to calls. At an average of 11 seconds saved per green light, this translates to more than 16,500 hours of cumulative time saved by first responders using the Glance system in 2025.

For more information about the buy-back program or to check eligibility, agencies are encouraged to contact Applied Information directly at [email protected].

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and innovative Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Editors: Supporting Images and Video: https://youtu.be/P7me9qiKwRM

https://tinyurl.com/y77n9e3d

1 https://appinfoinc.com/glance-vs-opticom-preemption/

SOURCE Applied Information