Applied Information Teams with Carrier & Gable as Distribution Partner in Michigan

Carrier & Gable to provide the full line of Applied Information's Glance solutions with a focus on modernizing the state's emergency vehicle preemption systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent transportation system (ITS) technology, announced today that Carrier & Gable, Inc. has become an official distribution partner for Applied Information products in the state of Michigan.

Under the agreement, Carrier & Gable will represent the full line of Applied Information solutions, including traffic management, school zone safety systems, remote infrastructure management and communications, connected vehicle systems, transit signal priority, and emergency vehicle preemption technology. The partnership will place particular emphasis on deploying Applied Information's Glance® emergency vehicle preemption solutions to help first responders move through signalized intersections more quickly and safely.

Applied Information's Glance Emergency Vehicle Preemption solution uses GPS, Cellular and 900 MHz communications to provide green lights at intersections. The dual forms of communication ensure increased range, reliability, and safety compared to outdated line-of-sight infrared systems. The Glance system reduces response times while improving safety for both first responders and the traveling public.

"Carrier & Gable has a long history of providing transportation agencies and public safety organizations with high-quality products and best-in-class service," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "Their expertise and relationships throughout Michigan make them an excellent partner to deliver the Glance family of products to save lives and improve mobility for all."

Carrier & Gable is a leading traffic signal and intelligent transportation systems distributor. The company provides a wide range of traffic control equipment, ITS technologies, and technical support services that help agencies deploy reliable and modern transportation infrastructure.

"Applied Information has developed innovative solutions that improve safety and efficiency for road users and first responders," said Dan Carrier, President of Carrier & Gable. "We are pleased to offer their technology to agencies across Michigan and to help expand the use of advanced emergency vehicle preemption and connected traffic infrastructure."

About Carrier & Gable, Inc.

Carrier & Gable is a provider of traffic signal and intelligent transportation system equipment serving hundreds of transportation agencies and municipalities. The company supplies advanced traffic control technologies, system integration support, and technical expertise to help agencies improve safety, mobility, and reliability across their transportation networks. For more information visit https://carriergable.com/.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

SOURCE Applied Information