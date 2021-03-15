Applied Underwriters Sees Enhanced Reach for Newly Acquired Florida Casualty Insurance Company

OMAHA, Nebraska, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Casualty Insurance Company (FCIC), formerly Ashmere Insurance Company, has been acquired by Applied Underwriters and will become part of Applied's strategic national and international development plan. The newly re-branded, Ft. Lauderdale based insurer, licensed in 41 states, will carry North American Casualty's "A" rating. Regulatory approvals were required in Florida.

The acquisition is the latest in a sweeping series of strategic expansion moves undertaken by Applied as it furthers its presence in key national and international markets, according to Mr. Jamie Sahara, President of Applied, who stated: "Enterprises such as the Florida Casualty Insurance Company fit neatly within our target profile for further development and for integration into our structural architecture and plans. We see the newly re-incarnated FCIC as a sound platform in select, critical areas, as we bring innovative products to the market through our exceptional network of independent agents and brokers."

Mr. Steve Menzies, Chairman of Applied, said: "We are delighted to add FCIC's reach across the nation for the offering of our risk solutions, together with our excellent record of service, appreciable brokerage base, and award-winning claims staff in Omaha. We look forward to providing an enhanced portfolio of coverage options in the important, growing Southeastern US and in other important markets."

For further information contact: Ryan Gerding, Public Relations, at +1 (913) 602-8531 or at [email protected].

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

