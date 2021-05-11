Apploi Brings New Perspectives To The Table With Expanded Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi, a recruiting, onboarding, and credential management software company, today announced that industry specialists Sharon Gabrielson, Jonathan Fields, and Randi Zuckerberg will join Mark Ghermezian on the advisory board. These new advisory board members are veterans in healthcare technology, startup marketing, recruiting, and media innovation, fitting into Apploi's mission to respond directly to healthcare employers' hiring needs.

While Apploi's board of directors continues to support the company's governance, insight from new advisory board members will help forge a path forward. Apploi expects to scale further with brainpower from board members with extensive histories expanding recruiting, media, and healthcare platforms.

"We are delighted to be joined by three new, deeply knowledgeable board members," says Apploi CEO Adam Lewis. "We know that Apploi is offering services that healthcare professionals want and need. Now, it's a matter of accelerating our growth. With new advisory board members who are incredibly experienced in this area, we're in a very promising position."

As co-founder and founding CEO for 8+ years of customer engagement platform Braze, established Apploi advisory board member Mark Ghermezian knows how to forge human connections through tech. Ghermezian is a managing partner of T5 Capital Partners, a venture capital firm that invests in innovative startups and hosts the T5 Labs startup incubator. Ghermezian's expertise in startup growth is complemented by the three new members of the team.

For over thirty years, Sharon Gabrielson brought business strategies and partnership plans to the healthcare space. Her twenty years with healthcare nonprofit Mayo Clinic included five as Chair of Global Business Solutions. With Mayo Clinic, Gabrielson implemented B2B and consumer tech solutions, including a voice-enabled search function, and a chatbot that helps users manage chronic conditions.

Recruiting technologies are familiar territory for Jonathan Fields, who joins Apploi after seven years with employment platform ZipRecruiter. As ZipRecruiter's Head of Strategic Partnerships, Jonathan managed numerous HR Tech partnerships. Jonathan serves as CEO and co-founder of Assembly, an employee recognition platform that helps businesses bolster company culture.

Randi Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, Tony-winning producer, Managing Director of Broadway Beta Ventures, SiriusXM business show host, children's television creator, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media. As Facebook's former director of market development and creator of Facebook Live, Zuckerberg's investment in media and tech shines through lasting innovations.

"There couldn't be a better time to get involved with organizations working with healthcare," Zuckerberg says. "If you consider the nursing shortage, the length of time it takes healthcare companies to fill open roles, and the unique demands stemming from the global pandemic, it's no surprise that the industry is hungry for innovation. Apploi has already processed millions of applications and helped thousands of healthcare organizations. That's exactly the kind of success and promise we want to see."

Apploi is a fast-growing player in healthcare recruiting. The company saw over a 100% growth rate in 2020, currently supports over 4,000 healthcare organizations, and recently released a new document and credential management product to existing customers. Apploi is answering a pressing need in healthcare—a user-friendly service that allows employers to recruit, hire, and confirm credentials from a single, centralized platform. With a coveted product and a strong history of customer success, Apploi is ready to make healthcare professionals wonder how they ever hired without it.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading Healthcare Recruitment Technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 4,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com

