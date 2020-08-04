Apply Now: National College Scholarship Application Now Open for High School Students

LANSDOWNE, Va., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the opening of applications for its College Scholarship Program, which is designed to help reduce financial barriers for talented students applying to selective colleges and universities. In addition to the financial award, selected students receive college planning guidance and ongoing advising throughout their college experience and early career. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of scholars and alumni.

"Year after year we are amazed by the talent, passion, and determination of today's high school students," said Seppy Basili, the Foundation's executive director. "In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is especially proud to help students meet their greatest potential, through financial support, individualized advising and coaching, and the connection to a diverse community of peer scholars."

The College Scholarship Program awards up to $40,000 per year for four years of undergraduate study to complete their bachelor's degree. The application is available exclusively via the Common App's online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students.

"Too often, students with incredible academic promise and achievement are locked out of the opportunity to attend a highly selective university, due to cost," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of Common App. "We are committed to helping vulnerable students, and especially students of color, access a life-changing postsecondary education. The Cooke College Scholarship is one of those avenues that serves as a tremendous resource to ensure exceptionally talented students with financial need have the opportunities to succeed."

To be eligible for the Cooke College Scholarship Program, applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements.

Senior standing – Plan to graduate from a U.S. high school in spring 2021.

Fall College Enrollment – Intend to enroll in an accredited four-year college beginning in fall 2021.

GPA – Earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above.

Income – Demonstrate unmet financial need. We will consider applicants with family income up to $95,000 . Last year's cohort of new college scholarship recipients had a median family income of approximately $35,000 .

. Last year's cohort of new college scholarship recipients had a median family income of approximately . This year, the Cooke Foundation will not require applicants to submit test scores for the College Scholarship Program application, and we will be "test blind" in the review process.

Through a longstanding partnership with the College Board, the Foundation is able to increase opportunities for students identified through the PSAT/NMSQT® and PSAT™ 10. The Foundation received 5,400 completed College Scholarship Program applications last year and selected 118 Cooke College Scholars. Before heading to campus this fall, new scholars have the opportunity to virtually connect and network with their cohort, and participate in college and career workshops led by program staff and alumni.

The final deadline to submit the completed College Scholarship Program application is October 30, 2020. The application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit:

www.jkcf.org/college .

