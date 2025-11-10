Honoring Service: National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Empowers Veterans to Lead in the Restaurant Industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As America pauses to observe Veterans Day, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is celebrating the role of America's Armed Forces in the restaurant industry and its work to connect them with its career and leadership opportunities.

Restaurants are America's second-largest private sector employer, creating jobs for more than 15.7 million people across more than 70 vocations. With the majority of industry leaders and managers indicating they started their careers at the entry level before climbing through the ranks, restaurants represent an opportunity-rich environment for veterans to invest the dedication, leadership, and teamwork that are hallmarks of the military experience in building a long-term career.

"America's veterans bring unparalleled character and commitment to every role they take on," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "We are proud and grateful for their service and we want veterans to know we are honored to open doors to meaningful careers and leadership opportunities in the restaurant industry in their post-military career."

The Foundation is focused on delivering best-in-class foodservice skills and immersive career development for current military members through its industry-specific training programs that cover industry standards, techniques, food science, and supply chain knowledge. When these military members are ready to transition to the civilian workforce, the Foundation invests in their career success through the restaurant industry's only SkillBridge program, a Department of Labor-backed apprenticeship program, as well as scholarships and grants to defray the financial burden of post-secondary education.

The Foundation's commitment to America's Armed Forces spans over seven decades. This year, it has trained 205 active-duty service members in foodservice occupations through its Advanced Culinary Training Program (ACTP), as well as its new Advanced Military Professional Educational Development (AMPED) initiative. Created to expose service members to the breadth and depth of restaurant industry careers alongside industry partners like Hormel, AMPED has marked a new chapter in the Foundation's investment in veteran careers and leadership skills.

The Foundation's mission to equip and advance military members to be the industry's next future-ready leaders includes the following initiatives:

In-Service Training: The Foundation's Military training programs include ACTP training in conjunction with the Culinary Institute of America, as well as AMPED.





SkillBridge: In partnership with the U.S. Department of War, the SkillBridge program connects service members with industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service.





Apprenticeship: The Foundation's Restaurant Management Apprenticeship Program provides on-the-job training through the Veteran Apprenticeship and Labor Opportunity Reform (VALOR) Act. Veterans who participate in the Foundation's Restaurant Management Apprenticeship Program can utilize their Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits while enrolled.





Scholarships and Grants: In partnership with Hormel Foods, the Foundation awards a set of annual scholarships to individuals with military backgrounds who are pursuing careers in culinary arts or foodservice management programs.





Military Foodservice Awards: Units are recognized by restaurant industry and military evaluators based on a range of criteria, including management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality, employee and customer relations, resource conservation, and training and safety awareness. Learn more about this year's winners here.

Learn more about the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's military programs at ChooseRestaurants.org/Military.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation