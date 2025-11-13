Investing in Future Careers: Forty-Eight High Schools Receive The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants to Build Up Their Culinary and Restaurant Management Classrooms

$5,000 grants can be used to enhance the classroom experience with curriculum, supplies, and equipment.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-eight high schools across the United States have been selected to receive $5,000 grants from The Rachael Ray Foundation and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to expand their culinary and restaurant management classroom experience through the ProStart® career and technical education (CTE) program – with the goal of equipping young people for future careers in the restaurant industry.

The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants represent an investment in the ProStart classroom experience, which fosters passion for the restaurant industry and skills for young people to pursue future careers once they leave high school. Tasked with equipping students through the program's unique blend of hands-on learning and experiential industry engagement, ProStart educators teach a range of culinary techniques and best practices and guide their students through the intricacies of managing a restaurant effectively. Thanks to the program's emphasis on hands-on learning and mentorship, ProStart students emerge from the high school program ready to work in a professional kitchen or advance to higher education.

"Teachers are essential to a successful ProStart classroom experience, instilling knowledge about the restaurant industry and the passion young people need to build a lifelong career in it," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "These grants are more than an investment in a culinary program – they equip teachers with what they need to spark creativity, confidence, and a desire to chase the opportunity that's abundant in our industry."

The Foundation anticipates that The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants will benefit more than 4,800 students across 24 states. This represents the sixth year of financial support from The Rachael Ray Foundation to support high school students pursuing careers in the restaurant industry, with more than $1 million awarded through The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant program to-date. In addition to classroom grants, The Rachael Ray Foundation and the Yum-o! organization have sponsored more than 260 scholarships for students pursuing post-secondary degrees in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

"There's something truly magical about a ProStart classroom – it's where many kids discover their passion for food and start to see a future for themselves in this incredible industry," said Rachael Ray, founder of The Rachael Ray Foundation. "The Rachael Ray Foundation is proud to help educators fuel the ProStart spark to encourage more young people to pursue a career in restaurants and foodservice."

Far more than a high school elective, ProStart has equipped more than 222,000 students at 2,200 schools with the essentials of culinary arts and restaurant management through its two-year CTE program, found at a mix of public high schools and career technical education centers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Students completing the program gain restaurant-specific certifications and competencies, over 400 hours of practical work experience, and access to restaurant and hospitality apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities.

The following schools will receive 2025 The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants:

Lillie B. Williamson High School — Mobile, Alabama

Baldwin Preparatory Academy — Loxley, Alabama

St. Johns High School — St. Johns, Arizona

Brien McMahon High School — Norwalk, Connecticut

Aspira Charter High School — Newark, Delaware

Wekiva High School — Apopka, Florida

North Miami SHS — North Miami, Florida

Boynton Beach Community High School — Boynton Beach, Florida

Gause Academy of Leadership — Bartow, Florida

Orange Park High — Orange Park, Florida

Deerfield Beach High — Deerfield Beach, Florida

Miami Lakes Educational Center — Miami, Florida

Marathon High School — Marathon, Florida

South Lake High School — Groveland, Florida

Miami Central Senior High School — Miami, Florida

Meadowcreek High School — Norcross, Georgia

Prosser Career Academy — Chicago, Illinois

Frontier High School — Chalmers, Indiana

Lincoln County Area Technical Center — Stanford, Kentucky

Plaquemine High School — Addis, Louisiana

Chalmette High School — Chalmette, Louisiana

Red River High School — Coushatta, Louisiana

Slidell High School — Slidell, Louisiana

Grant High School — Dry Prong, Louisiana

RCTC Ypsilanti Community Schools — Ypsilanti, Michigan

Salem High School — Canton, Michigan

Brooklyn Center High School — Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Roosevelt High School — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Salt River Votech — Vandalia, Missouri

Clyde A Erwin High — Asheville, North Carolina

Jesse C. Carson High School — China Grove, North Carolina

Somersworth Career and Technical Center — Somersworth, New Hampshire

Rancho High School — Las Vegas, Nevada

Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center — West Union, Ohio

Normandy High School — Parma, Ohio

Academy for Careers and Technology — Mullins, South Carolina

Lancaster County School District Career Center — Lancaster, South Carolina

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School — Bamberg, South Carolina

St. Francis Indian School — St. Francis, South Dakota

Wilson Central High School — Lebanon, Tennessee

Port Arthur ISD — Port Arthur, Texas

La Feria High School — La Feria, Texas

Aldine Senior High School — Houston, Texas

Corsicana ISD — Corsicana, Texas

North Lamar ISD — Paris, Texas

Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center — Chatham, Virginia

Arcadia High School — Arcadia, Wisconsin

Preston High School — Kingwood, West Virginia

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

About The Rachael Ray Foundation: The Rachael Ray Foundation™ (RRF) is a private foundation that is fully funded by the proceeds from the sale of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. RRF was launched by Rachael in 2016 to better support the causes she cares for most such as helping animals in need. Additionally, RRF works with organizations that support the mission of Yum-o!, Rachael's 501c3, in order to bolster and amplify their efforts through additional funding. Yum-o! empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. It also teaches families to cook, feeds hungry kids, and funds cooking education, among other initiatives.

