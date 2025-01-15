Apply Now: Students Pursuing Restaurant and Hospitality Careers Can Now Apply for Nearly $1 Million in Academic Scholarships

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year are open to all students

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students pursuing post-secondary study in restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality fields can apply starting today for an academic scholarship from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). The NRAEF will award nearly $1 million in scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. Students of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in industry careers are encouraged to apply through March 15 at ChooseRestaurants.org/Scholarships.

NRAEF academic scholarships cultivate career opportunities available in the restaurant and hospitality field, which offers more than 70 unique vocations. Scholarships are available to students in all stages of life – whether graduating from high school or changing careers. Financial awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used to defray education-related expenses, including tuition and fees, books, and room and board.

"I'm working towards establishing a non-profit comprised of resources specifically aimed at empowering minority students aspiring to reside within the business realm," said Omari Romeo, a 2024 scholarship recipient majoring in supply chain management at Howard University. "By investing in the next generation, I hope to create a ripple effect of positive change, enabling young people to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society."

Romeo was one of close to 300 individuals who received a 2024 NRAEF scholarship. Scholars represented more than 130 colleges and universities, and ranged in age from high school graduates to nearly 60 years old. Their range of studies highlighted the depth and breadth of industry careers for people from all walks of life across culinary arts, hospitality management, and marketing. Learn more about last year's class of scholarship recipients here.

"The restaurant and hospitality industry represents opportunity for all – whether you're a high school student charting your first course or someone looking to change careers later in life," said NRAEF President Rob Gifford. "We're excited to support people as they reach for their dreams in our dynamic industry through these academic scholarships."

The NRAEF has awarded approximately $27 million in more than 6,000 scholarships over the last 37 years with the purpose of equipping people to join and grow their careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Funding for 2025 scholarships is supported by:

American Beverage Marketers

American Express

Beam Suntory

Burger King Foundation

The Coca-Cola Company

Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers

Crocs

Demitri's Gourmet Mixes

Ecolab

Gay Holden-Petrini , in memory of Glenn Petrini

, in memory of Hormel

The J.M. Smucker Company

PepsiCo

Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Organization

Yum-O! Organization Rich Family Foundation

Women's Foodservice Forum

For full details, and to apply for a 2025 NRAEF scholarship now through March 15, visit ChooseRestaurants.org/Scholarships.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

