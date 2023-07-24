Appointment of Eben Visser as CEO of Canada Fluorspar

News provided by

AMED Funds

24 Jul, 2023, 10:31 ET

ST. LAWRENCE, NL, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph de Bruin, Chairman of the Board of Canada Fluorspar, is delighted to announce that Mr. Eben Visser has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Canada Fluorspar, effective immediately.

Mr. Visser is a highly experienced mining executive having spent his earlier career with several world-class mining and mining-contiguous organizations, including the DRA group of companies, where he supported, and project managed several important global mining initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Visser held senior positions with Treasury Metals Inc., Toronto, and Vital Metals Limited, Toronto. Mr. Visser has led EPC and EPCM project teams responsible for the construction of metallurgical and logistical facilities in Africa, India, Canada, USA, and South America.

Mr. Visser is an experienced mechanical engineer with global metallurgical plant construction and commissioning experience. He is a permanent resident of Canada and holds a B.Eng. (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Pretoria (South Africa). He also holds a post-graduate diploma in Advanced Project Management (APM) and is a registered Project Management Professional (PMP) with the Project Management Institute.

In welcoming Mr. Visser to Canada Fluorspar, Mr. de Bruin said: "Canada Fluorspar operates on a world-class ore body. The objective of AMED Capital, the holding company of Canada Fluorspar, is to deliver against its undertakings to the Government of Canada, the Province of Newfoundland, the employees of Canada Fluorspar as well as the communities surrounding the mine through world class technical leadership. The appointment of Mr Visser as CEO of Canada Fluorspar is an important step towards the achievement of that objective. We are therefore very pleased that Eben decided to join us on our journey to become a world-class player in the global fluorspar market."

"I am excited to be joining Canada Fluorspar at such an early stage of its growth", said Eben Visser. "I look forward to leveraging my background in project development and operations to build a world class team and help it achieve its full potential".

Media Contact: Willem Jacobs, [email protected]com

SOURCE AMED Funds

