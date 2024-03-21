Appomattox County Public Schools to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Virginia District Implements Proactive Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will be deployed at Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS), Virginia to protect students and faculty against gun-related threats.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

Comprising four schools - a primary, elementary, middle, and high school - ACPS educates approximately 2,500 students annually. With a commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students, the school has implemented several security measures in recent years. These include assigning individual School Resource Officers (SROs) to each school, facilitating comprehensive walkthroughs of all facilities by local and state law enforcement, installing exterior door alarms and student computer monitor software, and enhancing its after-hours surveillance system. ZeroEyes will be the latest addition to this multilayered security approach.

"School safety is of the highest priority right now, and to have a technology that could potentially save a life or stop a threat before anything happens made ZeroEyes a no-brainer for us," said Philip Amos, Supervisor of Security and Technology, Appomattox County Public Schools.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement, SROs, and ACPS staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"In the instance of a gun-related threat, first responders and school leadership must receive swift and accurate security communications to help them navigate the potentially deadly situation," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud that ZeroEyes has been chosen to provide this type of situational awareness to Appomattox County Public Schools. Their proactive stance against gun violence is truly commendable."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

