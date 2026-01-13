ZeroEyes Marks Successful 2025 Highlighted by Rapid Growth, Expanded Partnerships, 1,000+ Confirmed Real World Firearm Detections

AI Gun Detection Leader Doubles Partner Channel and Expands Operations Center to Meet Growing Demand

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced an accomplished 2025, underscored by elevated company growth and proven technology outcomes, including surpassing 1,000 verified alerts of confirmed gun detections since 2023.

After achieving sustained growth in North America with 98% customer retention, ZeroEyes extended its global reach in 2025, expanding into the LATAM and APAC regions. Additionally, the company doubled its partner channel through strengthened relationships with national and regional security and systems integrators across the U.S., resulting in a twofold increase in partner-driven sales. This growth further underscores the trust placed in ZeroEyes and its integrators by schools, federal and local governments, enterprises, healthcare and transit facilities, and retailers at thousands of locations across nearly every state in the country. The massive expansion of ZeroEyes and its partner network reflects AI weapons detection's emergence as a core component of modern security strategies.

Additionally, ZeroEyes secured a $2 million grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to support the statewide deployment of its AI gun detection technology across school districts, further advancing its mission to protect communities nationwide. The company also saw increased adoption from the private sector and continued to expand its footprint within public transportation systems. To meet this growing demand, ZeroEyes doubled the size of the industry's only fully in-house, U.S.-based operations center, staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC). If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We've always aimed to give communities and organizations the tools they need to feel and be safe," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "I'm inspired every day by the dedication of our team and partners, and by the real difference our technology is making in protecting people. We remain committed to innovation, reliability, and supporting those on the front lines of safety." Reflecting the strength of ZeroEyes' dedication and growth, Lahiff earned the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Philadelphia Award.

In the year ahead, ZeroEyes will expand where and how its technology is deployed, extending from mobility platforms and first-responder drones to advanced computer vision capabilities such as intrusion detection and emerging-threat object detection.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

