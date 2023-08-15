Appoquinimink School District Adopts ZeroEyes' Proactive Gun Detection Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Threats

ZeroEyes will Identify Illegally Brandished Guns in School Stadiums and Dispatch Alerts in as Fast as 3-5 Seconds

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been implemented by Appoquinimink School District in New Castle County, Delaware to protect visitors to its sports stadiums.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Solution
ZeroEyes was selected as part of the district's larger safety initiative. The integration of ZeroEyes will proactively protect students, staff and parents against gun-related violence in four of Appoquinimink School District's sports facility locations.

The visual gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will be layered on Appoquinimink School District's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is detected, the software will instantly send images to the ZeroEyes Operation Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. These experts will verify the threat and dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Many students, faculty members and parents have been hesitant to attend school sporting events due to fear of gun-related violence," said Tom Poehlmann, Appoquinimink School District director of security safety and operations. "By deploying ZeroEyes' technology at our sports facilities, we can be proactive and get ahead of a potential threat. We want parents to have peace of mind that when they send their children to football games on Friday nights, everyone will have a safe and enjoyable experience."

The district, located in southern New Castle County, Delaware, serves more than 12,000 students in grades Pre-K-12, and ranks as Delaware's fastest growing school system. The community prides itself on its commitment to embrace change, including the adoption of innovative security solutions to foster a high-achieving learning environment.

"It is saddening that extracurricular school activities have been tarnished by the growing school shooting epidemic," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "School sporting events should be a safe space for students, parents and staff — not a place of fear. We applaud the Appoquinimink School District for leading the way as Delaware's first district to adopt our proactive gun detection technology to alleviate this fear and protect its community from gun-related threats."

About ZeroEyes
ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes

