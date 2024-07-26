"Innovation Awards 2024 Nomination at Automechanika Frankfurt: Breakthroughs and Future of THINKCAR Tech"

ESCHBORN, Germany, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2024, the international expert jury of the Innovation Awards 2024 Nomination at Automechanika Frankfurt held a meeting. After strict evaluation, from 153 entries, THINKTOOL 399 in the field of AI&Digitalisation and THINKTOOL CE EVD in the field of E-Mobility&Innovative Drive Technologies were nominated for the innovation award. This is a strong proof of their innovative achievements in automotive intelligent diagnosis technology.

THINKTOOL 399 is an innovative masterpiece of THINKCAR Tech, equipped with the independently developed TC OS system by THINKCAR, which is the world's first operating system deeply customized for automotive diagnosis AI model. It not only supports split-screen display of applications and intelligent connection of multiple devices, but also provides users with a new experience through the flat operation menu and optimized UI design.

On 10 September 2024, the winners of the Innovation Awards will be announced at the official ceremony at 5 p.m. in Saal Harmonie of the Congress Center Frankfurt. The two nominated products will presented in an area specially designed for the Innovation Awards in Hall 3.0.

THINKTOOL 399 is an innovative masterpiece of THINKCAR Tech, equipped with the independently developed TC OS system by THINKCAR, which is the world's first operating system deeply customized for automotive diagnosis AI models. It supports split-screen display of applications and intelligent connection of multiple devices, provides users with a new experience through the flat operation menu and optimized UI design. In addition, THINKTOOL 399 also integrates the independently developed automotive diagnosis AI model of THINKCAR Tech, which can communicate with car owners like a human, provide fault code guidance, solution suggestions and even maintenance service recommendations. More notably, THINKTOOL 399 has a dual diagnosis function, which can diagnose two vehicles simultaneously, creating a convenient fault diagnosis experience for users in complex maintenance scenarios.

THINKTOOL CE EVD is specially designed for new energy vehicles and is committed to contributing to the sustainable development of a low-carbon environment. It supports more than 95% of new energy vehicle models on the market, is equipped with a variety of diagnostic lines and jumper packs, integrates multiple diagnosis and maintenance functions, has rich standard and optional configurations, and is also equipped with related product series, providing comprehensive solutions.

THINKCAR occupies an important position in the field of automotive intelligent diagnosis and detection with its technological accumulation and innovation capabilities. Since its establishment, it has insisted on innovation and continuously improved its products. The nomination of these two products this time is an affirmation and expectation for the company.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4JXDZ_4Xfg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469634/THINKCAR_IN_AUTOMECHANIKA_FRANKFURT_2024.jpg