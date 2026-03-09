More Than a Pet campaign addresses national crisis and honors three community heroes who are helping keep families and pets together

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 20 million pets in the U.S. experience poverty with their families and face barriers to pet care including transportation, finances and trust. Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, addresses this national crisis head on with its More Than a Pet campaign, which raises awareness of and support for expanding access to pet care and essential resources in underserved communities to keep families and their pets together, happy and healthy.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, meets community members at a More Than a Pet event where needed pet food and supplies were distributed to community members. Photo credit: Lauren Justice / AP Images for Humane World for Animals

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said: "Pets are emotional support, stability and love, and that bond transcends demographics. This is truly a national crisis, rooted in broader issues of poverty and inequality. More Than a Pet focuses on breaking down those obstacles to make sure families have what they need to care for their pets. Just as everyone deserves access to health care, food and housing, they also deserve the ability to care for and keep their pets."

Through programs like Pets for Life and Rural Area Veterinary Services, Humane World for Animals has provided over 2.3 million no-cost services including spay/neuter and other veterinary care to over 570,000 pets, distributed more than $120 million in pet food supplies and given out over $22 million in access to care grants.

An essential part the campaign is the More Than a Pet Community Hero Award, presented in partnership with Cogir Senior Living , Smalls, ACE Cash Express and Hartz, which recognizes volunteers who devote time to ensure the well-being of people and their pets in communities lacking access to pet resources and care, and where getting pets to the veterinarian, obtaining pet food or securing other essential supplies is a challenge.

This year's three Community Hero Award finalists are Chantal Wadsworth of Shiprock, New Mexico, Jewell Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, and Luisa Lopez of Atlanta, Georgia. A public vote will decide who of the three will be named the 2026 More Than a Pet Community Hero and whose nominating organization will receive a $10,000 grant to provide essential support services for people and pets in the winner's community. Voting ends on April 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET and the winner will be announced that evening.

Amanda Arrington, vice president of Access to Care at Humane World for Animals, said: "We are shining a national spotlight on everyday local heroes who are strengthening communities that face barriers accessing essential pet care. By doing so, we not only honor these incredible people but also inspire others to take action and make a positive impact in their own communities. Acts of kindness, no matter how big or small, make an enormous difference for pets and their families."

How to help:

Offer to pet sit

Drive your neighbor and their pet to a veterinary appointment

Collect donations for essential pet items

Buy an extra bag of cat or dog food

Foster someone's pet if they fall on hard times

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world.

